Wizards rout Pacers, secure No. 8 seed and a date with Sixers

WASHINGTON - The limited-capacity crowd wasn't picky; it didn't mind standing up and whirling some white towels for a relatively routine layup. Were the 5,333 at Capital One Arena really going to deny Russell Westbrook?
Surely not. So when Westbrook hesitated, then drove past Indiana's Malcolm Brogdon to put the Washington Wizards up 19 points in the third quarter, then promptly ran to the edge of the floor to demand cheers with both arms outstretched, the crowd obliged. Thursday's play-in game was Wizards' fans first taste of postseason basketball since 2018. Those who had donned face masks to go with their Bradley Beal and Westbrook jerseys were primed to explode.
The Wizards, by virtue of a 142-115 drubbing of the Pacers, made sure Thursday wasn't their last chance to egg on their team. Washington clinched the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference to notch its first appearance in the NBA playoffs in three years.
The Wizards will face No. 1 seed Philadelphia (49-23) in a best-of-seven first-round series set to begin Sunday at 1 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers - who have been resting comfortably since their season finale May 16 - swept Washington 3-0 during the season but have not faced this version of Coach Scott Brooks's team. Their most recent matchup was on March 12, before the Wizards (35-38) found the form that saw them close the season on a 17-6 tear.
They showed what that looked like Thursday, apparently saving all the energy for the Pacers all the energy that they did not bring to Boston in Tuesday's deflating loss to the Celtics that forced a second play-in game.
After taking one quarter to warm up, Washington dazzled behind a dominant second-quarter performance from Westbrook and chest-thumping defensive efforts from backup centers Daniel Gafford, who will play in his first NBA playoffs this year, and Robin Lopez, who will play in his sixth.
The Wizards authored a 20-5 start to the quarter, during which Gafford racked up five rebounds and five massive blocks in less than 13 minutes. Lopez did his part by inching his way into the paint for back-to-back hook shots that gave Washington its first double-digit lead early in the quarter. One fan seated in the lower bowl responded by screeching "CAPTAIN HOOK" in homage to the center's signature shot nearly every time Lopez crossed midcourt. Both Westbrook and Lopez received "M-V-P!" chants before halftime.
By then, the Pacers' physical center Domantas Sabonis (19 points) - who had bullied the Wizards for 97 points across the teams' previous three meetings - had racked up three fouls.
But Washington didn't just get the requisite sharp defense from its three centers (starter Alex Len was also spot-on, grabbing seven rebounds in 13 minutes). Everyone did their jobs.
Beal, still playing on a strained left hamstring but free of the long compression sleeve on his leg, led the Wizards with 25 points, four rebounds and five assists on one of his best shooting nights in some time. He joked Tuesday that people could call him the "one-leg bandit." Perhaps he took the nickname to heart.
Westbrook helped establish physicality by hitting the Pacers at their weakest points, in transition defense and at the rim. The point guard bulldozed to the paint time and again for 18 points, eight rebounds and 15 assists. Rui Hachimura fed into the aggression by taking his shots early and often; he scored 18 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field including two three-pointers.
Gafford added 15 points and 13 rebounds off the bench and Davis Bertans chipped in a pair of threes. Even with Malcolm Brodgon's 24 points, Indiana had no answer for Washington's offense. It was without second-leading scorer Caris LeVert, who missed the game because of the league's coronavirus protocols.
Washington shot 58.9 percent from the floor and had 13 threes.
It was enough that the Wizards led by 30 in the third quarter and 38 midway through the fourth, an edge so comfortable that the crowd quieted and settled into their seats. The only odd chant audible by the time Brooks subbed out his starters for the night was "We want Philly!"