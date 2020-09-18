WNBA great Maya Moore marries Jonathan Irons, the man she helped free from prison

A WELCOME LIFE SENTENCE: In this October 2018 file photo, winner of the Sportswoman of the Year in a team sport, Maya Moore, attends The Women's Sports Foundation's Salute To Women in Sports Awards Gala in New York. A couple of months ago, in a socially-distanced ceremony, Moore married Jonathan Irons, a wrongfully-convicted man who she helped win back his freedom earlier this year. Nicholas Hunt/Women's Sports Foundation/Getty Images/Tribune News Service