Woman suing Cowboys owner Jerry Jones drops lawsuit, wants to establish parentage

DALLAS — The 25-year-old woman who filed a lawsuit alleging Jerry Jones is her biological father has dropped the case and will instead seek to legally establish that the Dallas Cowboys owner is her parent.
In court documents filed Wednesday afternoon, Alexandra Davis says she wants genetic testing to verify the parent-child relationship.
“Alexandra has just decided that she wants to go ahead and proceed with parentage and DNA testing,” said Jay Gray, one of Davis’ lawyers. “She wants to remove any doubts that Jerry’s her father.”
The action comes the day before a scheduled hearing in Davis’ previous lawsuit against Jones, which her attorneys asked a judge to dismiss without prejudice Wednesday.
A representative for Jones declined to comment. Lawyers for Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Davis alleged in her lawsuit filed March 3 that Jones and her mother had a relationship in the mid-1990s from which Davis was conceived. Jones and Davis’ mother reached a settlement to financially support the mother and child as long as they didn’t publicly identify Jones as her father, the lawsuit said.
A lawyer who helped make payments on behalf of Jones to Davis and her mother said millions of dollars were paid to them and alleges that she demanded an additional $20 million from Jones several years ago.
At the end of March, Jones’ lawyers argued in a court filing that Davis’ lawsuit was one of many “monetary extortion attempts” targeting Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. Davis’ lawyers have repeatedly denied the extortion allegations.
Jones’ lawyers also argued in the court filing that the lawsuit was filed in the wrong court. They said that, because of the parentage allegations, the lawsuit should’ve been filed in family court rather than civil court.
The lawsuit and the new parentage action are among the many difficulties Jones and the Cowboys have faced this offseason.
Most recently, Dallas police interviewed Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph about the fatal shooting of a man on Greenville Avenue last month. Joseph’s attorney has said he was in the vehicle with the gunmen but did not fire at 20-year-old Cameron Ray; two other men have since been arrested on murder charges.
The Jones family’s lives also have been in the spotlight following media coverage that detailed Davis’ lawsuit, a multimillion-dollar settlement with the team’s cheerleaders after accusations of voyeurism by a former Cowboys official and a lawsuit about a videotape of a sexual encounter involving one of Jones’ sons.
The divorce of Jones’ daughter, Cowboys executive Charlotte Jones, and her estranged husband, David “Shy” Anderson, may link some of the allegations together. Although none of the allegations were mentioned during the divorce trial, a letter from Jerry Jones’ attorneys to Anderson tried to connect him to recent scandals, including Davis’ lawsuit.
A spokesman for the Jones family previously said the recent news of the settlements, lawsuits and accusations are a public attack against the Jones family.