Nick Rolovich came to Washington State as a fun-loving coach, known nationally for his off-the-wall antics and an ability to win.
Less than two years and 11 games later, Rolovich is apparently gone, and will be known nationally as the football coach who lost his job for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Rolovich had applied for a religious exemption to the mandate that all state employees be vaccinated by Oct. 18, but his tenure at WSU reportedly came to end Monday.
According to John Canzano of The Oregonian, Rolovich was terminated for cause along with other unvaccinated WSU assistant coaches. Further details weren't immediately available.
The Cougars were 5-6 during Rolovich's 1-1/2 seasons as WSU's coach.
But Rolovich's tenure has been marked more by his polarizing stance on the vaccines than what happened on the field. His view was in stark contrast to the one held by his bosses, WSU President Kirk Schultz and Athletic Director Patrick Chun, who adhere to the science that the vaccines are a safe and effective way to prevent COVID-19.
"It certainly skews the perception of our message," Schulz told The New York Times last week. "At most universities, people pay attention to what the university president, the football coach, the basketball coach and the athletic director have to say — that's just the reality. People look at them for leadership because they're highly visible and highly compensated. It doesn't help when you have people who are contrary to the direction we're going."
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that 90% of state employees were vaccinated — up from 68% a couple of weeks ago.
Rolovich, the state's highest-paid employee at $3.2 million a year, had the highest profile among the other 10%, who were at risk of losing their jobs by not following the mandate.
Despite the drama surrounding Rolovich's job status, the team has been rolling. Washington State won its third consecutive game Saturday — each as an underdog — with a dramatic 34-31 win over Stanford in which the Cougars scored the go-ahead touchdown with just over a minute left.
The Washington State players gave their coach a Gatorade shower in celebration, obviously aware that it might be his final game at Washington State.
"It means a lot having a coach that, first of all, is a players' coach and truly understands us," slotback Travell Harris told reporters after the game. "He's an outstanding coach. He's a coach we all love to play for."
Now it appears the team will look to continue its momentum without Rolovich.