Zach LaVine picks 3-Point Contest

CHICAGO — The idea of participating in another Slam Dunk Contest never had much appeal for Bulls guard Zach LaVine.
He had already won the contest twice in his career, but if he reached his goal of making the All-Star Game roster, LaVine was prepared to make a run at all three of the premier events during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, which will be held Feb. 14-16 at the United Center and Wintrust Arena.
After missing out on the game, LaVine wanted to be involved in the weekend’s festivities in some capacity and settled on the 3-Point Contest. He will get his chance to represent the Bulls and leave his footprint on All-Star Weekend on Feb. 15 at the United Center.
“If I made the All-Star Game, I would’ve felt a lot better about doing the dunk contest,” LaVine said at practice Wednesday. “I feel like I don’t have a lot more to prove with that. The 3-point contest is something I’ve been wanting to do. I just think it will be fun.”
LaVine could have had a chance to join Nate Robinson as the only player in NBA history to win three dunk contests in his career. Instead LaVine will have his own chance at history, vying to become the first player to win both the 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest.
“That was one of the things I thought of,” LaVine said. “I think it will be cool. And I think I have a shot to do it.”
The 3-point shootout is also quickly shaping up to be one of the most star-studded events of the weekend. LaVine’s competition is expected to include Buddy Hield, Trae Young, Damian Lillard and Devonte Graham, who reportedly accepted an invitation Tuesday.
LaVine is attempting a career-high 7.9 3-pointers per game this season and knocking them down at a 37.6% rate. When he gets hot from beyond the arc, he has shown the ability to take over games, like the night he knocked down 13 3-pointers to lead the Bulls to victory on Nov. 23 against the Hornets.
“Obviously, if I get in a rhythm, I think I can win it,” LaVine said. “I think it will be fun. It will be different. It will be something I haven’t done before so I can go out and practice it. Hopefully, the rims give me a friendly bounce for the hometown guy.”
LaVine is seeking to become the third Bulls player to win the 3-Point Contest, joining Steve Kerr (1997) and Craig Hodges (1990-92). But LaVine might also get some assistance from coach Jim Boylen, who revealed Tuesday he helped Marco Belinelli win the contest in 2014 when they were both with the Spurs.
“I can’t give away my secrets,” Boylen said with a laugh. “I talked to our equipment guys three weeks ago and had them order the same ball racks they use. Stuff like that.
“Where do you put your money balls? What side do you grab the ball from? There’s a lot to it. What side of the floor do you grab the ball from? Zach has his own feel. He’s already a terrific shooter.”