Zamboni driver saves NHL game as goalie

A 42-year-old who underwent a kidney transplant in 2004 turned out to be the biggest star of the Carolina Hurricanes' victory Saturday night in Toronto.
With goaltenders James Reimer and Petr Mrazek injured, Dave Ayres skated to the rescue in the second period with the Hurricanes leading the Maple Leafs, 3-1. Ayres, who works at the Mattamy Athletic Centre as building operations manager and also has Zamboni driving experience, was a little shaky at first, giving up two goals on three shots in the period before stopping all seven shots he faced in the third. Carolina went on to win, 6-3.
"It was awesome," Ayres said afterward. "Obviously time of my life out there. I've been on this ice many times without fans, put fans in the mix it's a whole different game obviously, but, hey once in a lifetime, I'll take it."
Ayres became the oldest goaltender, at 42 years and 194 days, in league history to win his regular-season debut. As the emergency goalie, he was available to either team.
Ayres was biding his time when he realized there was a need in the net. "I had a couple text messages that told me 'get in there,' and I hadn't seen the footage - I was in the media room, kind of by myself," he said. "The guy comes in, 'get going, get ready.' ... It was wild. It was pretty fun."
During the second intermission, he got his bearings. "I told the boys in the dressing room, 'Once we come out for the third, I'll be settled down and ready to win this one,' " Ayres told CBC Sports.
"It was awesome," Ayres told Sportsnet. "Obviously time of my life out there. I've been on this ice many times without fans, put fans in the mix it's a whole different game obviously, but, hey once in a lifetime, I'll take it."
He got $500 for his effort, gets to keep the jersey and was credited with the win. After making the last save, he was mobbed by his teammates.
"These guys were awesome," he said. "Actually the spot that settled me down, one of the guys (Erik Haula) said to me, 'Just have fun. We don't care if you let 10 goals in.' That settled me right down and it was great."
Ayres' hopes for a hockey career effectively ended in 2004, when he received a kidney from his mother. He had become content to fill in as needed for the Maple Leafs and Marlies. He has cooled his jets waiting at Scotiabank Arena in case an emergency goalie was needed.