Zimmerman's three-run shot puts the Nats ahead in wild win over the O's

WASHINGTON – The curtain call for Ryan Zimmerman came after the most accomplished player in Washington Nationals history added another record to a career that has made the first baseman the undisputed face of the franchise.
He emerged from the dugout in the sixth inning Saturday to acknowledge fans at Nationals Park after scoring his 948th run, surpassing Hall of Famer Tim Raines for the Montreal Expos/Nationals franchise lead. But it was Zimmerman's 275th home run, back in the fourth inning, that was most impactful during a rousing 12-9 comeback victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
Zimmerman launched a 1-1 hanging slider from reliever Adam Plutko 436 feet over the center field wall for a three-run shot, his fifth of the year, that put the Nationals ahead to stay 9-6.
"You get those moments because you're old," said Zimmerman, 36. "You've got to play for a long time. I'm just lucky enough to do it in one place. Not many guys get the opportunity like I've had. I think everyone knows how I feel about this D.C. area and the fan base."
Washington (19-23), which got a rough start from left-hander Jon Lester, won its second in a row and prevailed for the third time in four games behind an offensive uprising that included 15 hits and Josh Harrison's first grand slam.
The rally began in the third inning when, with his team trailing 6-1, Harrison deposited Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann's 2-2 change-up over the wall in center. Harrison homered for the fourth time this season and increased his RBI total to 18.
The Nationals tied it at 6 in the fourth on shortstop Trea Turner's double that scored Andrew Stevenson, who had pinch-hit for Lester. Juan Soto followed Turner with a single, and Zimmerman delivered moments later.
The Orioles (17-28) got within 9-7 on Anthony Santander's solo homer in the fifth. Washington then tacked on three runs in the sixth, a rally that featured Zimmerman's record-setting run not long after he legged out an infield single.
"Oh, man, the ultimate team player," Harrison said of Zimmerman. "For one, Mr. National - that's what we call him. You look at what he's done. His track record speaks for itself, and to come into this season and have that role [as a reserve], he's shown what it is to be a professional."
The Orioles scored twice against reliever Will Harris in the eighth to make it 12-9. Daniel Hudson replaced Harris and struck out DJ Stewart, got Freddy Galvis to pop out and fanned Trey Mancini to end the inning and pick up the win. Closer Brad Hand, the Nationals' fifth reliever of the game, worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save in eight opportunities.
Ryan Mountcastle hit the first grand slam of his career in the Orioles' five-run first inning, and they got to Lester again in the third on Pedro Severino's RBI single, which made it 6-1. Lester lasted four innings and gave up six runs, all earned.
It was the second straight spotty outing for Lester, 37, who has surrendered 11 earned runs over his past 9 1/3 innings, a troubling trend given the promise with which the three-time World Series champion began his 16th season in the big leagues.
"Obviously the line isn't great, but kept them as close as I could," Lester said. "That's all I really tried to do, just try to minimize damage from there on and pitch as many innings as I could. Unfortunately it was only four."
In his first three starts, Lester allowed four runs across 16 innings on the heels of parathyroid surgery during spring training to help alleviate fatigue associated with high blood calcium levels. The ailment initially surfaced when Lester often tired after the sixth or even the fifth inning when he was with the Chicago Cubs several seasons ago.
A meeting with an endocrinologist over the winter yielded a diagnosis of hyperparathyroidism, leading to a corrective procedure. In the time since, Lester's elevated energy levels have allowed him to work out with far more vigor.
While the Nationals' rotation continues to fall into place health-wise - Stephen Strasburg started Friday for the first time in more than a month - a key part of the outfield remains in flux: Center fielder Victor Robles, Manager Dave Martinez said, is day-to-day with a sprained ankle. He missed his third consecutive game Saturday, with Harrison filling in after Stevenson did so in Friday's 4-2 win.
The versatile Harrison played center field for the first time in his career after starting at second base Friday, and his grand slam came after the Nationals had gone 6 for 41 with the bases loaded entering the game.
"It's not a matter of hanging your head," Harrison said. "Just because you don't get it done one time doesn't mean that you can't make up for it. You've got to have a short memory because each at-bat is its own. Baseball is a game that will give you multiple opportunities."