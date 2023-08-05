The first matches of the 2023 Marianas Cup are in the books and each side left the field with one win each.
The return of the Marianas derby between Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands has been revamped as an under-23 tournament with each team allowed three players over 23 to round out their rosters.
In the early game, there were three penalites called, with two going Saipan’s way and one for Guam, in a mostly one-sided affair as the Northern Mariana Islands girls took the first leg 5-1.
With the winner being crowned based on an aggregate score from the two matches, the NMI team have to be feeling pretty confident after a good performance by their squad. After a pretty even 20 minutes, the NMI squad scored three goals in a 13-minute window to take a commanding lead into the halftime break.
Although team Guam were down by three goals, the ladies showed tremendous heart as they continued to battle throughout the match, hoping to find a way back into the game.
Unfortunately for them, it wasn’t to be.
The NMI had four goal scorers getting on the official match sheet. Jannah Casarino, Summer Manahane, and Guinivere Borja contributed a goal each while player of the match Kaithlyn Chavez, scored two goals for her squad. Guam’s lone goal came from Lexi Taitague.
Team Guam, coached by the senior women’s team head coach Kristin Thompson, will have to regroup quickly and try to find a way to get on the scoreboard early in the return fixture on Saturday night as they look to put some pressure on their NMI counterparts.
Kickoff for the women’s game will be at 8:30 p.m. A live stream can be found at the NMI Football Association Facebook page.
Guam comeback
In the second match of the night, the Guam under-23 squad eked out a 1-0 win over the NMI team, leaving it all to play for in the second match.
Guam, who looked to maintain possession and dictate the tempo of the match, made too many unforced errors, turning the match into a game of transitions, leading to a lot of tired legs out there on both sides. The NMI team, were happy to give up possession as they were hoping to catch team Guam out on counterattacks as they looked to feed their striker and main threat in attack, Sunjoon Tenorio.
This young Guam team has a lot of potential, but the players have to be more composed in possession.
The next phase in their development will be two-fold. Can they sustain an attack in their opposition half of the field, being patient enough to identify when it’s on to go forward and when they have to explore another channel while being smart in possession?
Too often the boys would explore one option and force passes unnecessarily at their first sight of goal.
Secondly, they need to understand how to manage a game. Too many times players took unnecessary risks in dangerous parts of the field, giving the NMI half chances that they otherwise wouldn’t have created on their own accord.
Some heads up play by goalkeeper Josiah Jones allowed team Guam to preserve their lead but there were definitely some close calls. The lone goal of the match was scored by Curtis ‘Meto’ Harmon after some decent play from the squad. Center backs Caleb ‘CJ’ Sablan and Levi Buckwalter were on the ball a lot as team Guam opted to play out from the back throughout the game.
Shifting the ball between them three times forced the NMI forwards to over commit to Buckwalter’s side, giving Sablan enough time and space to pick out the speedy Bryan Nakamine behind the NMI backline with a great ball. Nakamine drove to the byline and squared a great pass for Harmon to get on the end of at the back post.
While it was the only goal of the match, it was a play that could have been utilized more often to exploit the space behind the NMI backline.
Team Guam will feel a bit down about their overall performance, but the good thing is they get a second bite at the cherry Saturday. The men will play the first match of the day this time around, kicking off at 5:30 p.m.
No doubt the NMI squad will come out fired up and it will be up to the boys to see if they can match the intensity of their opponents while also using the ball more effectively to tire them out as they look to create more scoring opportunities in hopes of putting the game away.
This will be a great test for them to see if they can handle the pressure of the moment. Similar to the women’s game, the NMI Football Association will have a live stream on their Facebook page.