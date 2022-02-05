Brogan Walker, a Purebred BJJ Guam Black Belt Professional MMA Female Fighter (7-2), was chosen to attend the Ultimate Fighter 30: Peña vs. Nunes.
The show will highlight 16 athletes in the women's flyweight and men's heavyweight divisions, giving them a chance to pursue their UFC Dreams, according to a press release.
The Ultimate Fighter 30 will air on May 3 on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
When Walker initiated her martial arts career in October 2014, she fought in the Pacific Xtreme Combat (PXC) events where she had a record of 4-0. She began fighting an international all-women's fighting organization Invicta FC.
Walker then last competed in Invicta FC 44 where she won in the first round by submission (rear-naked choke), as stated in a recent release.
