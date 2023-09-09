NEW YORK — Cornerback D.J. Reed, unprompted, made shockwaves around the league on Monday when he said the Jets have the potential to be a historic defense like the 1985 Bears or the 2013 Seahawks.
“Honestly, I think we can be historical,” Reed said. “Not just the best defense in the league, but we can have a historical defense like the '85-86 Bears, like the LOB [Seahawks’ Legion of Boom] in 2013.
“I think we can be that dominant if we put all the things together, if we focus on the now and be deliberate and everyone plays up to their potential. I think the sky’s the limit for us.”
During his press conference on Thursday, Jets coach Robert Saleh said he didn’t have a problem with Reed’s comments because he knows his team’s and players’ mental makeup.
“I think we do have a paraphrase problem with the way that our guys talk,” Saleh said. “If you look at D.J.’s quote, he answered the question just like every team in football, every player in football talks about what they think they can be.
“What I think was omitted and what was omitted from all of our guys' conversations is how important the moment is and bringing it back — yes, potentially, yes, every team has the potential to be special. All 32 of them. But what I think is important is listening to the whole quote, listening to our players, knowing our players that they’re so focused on the moment and try to get better every single day and they talk about that.
“Unfortunately, that’s the part that gets omitted in our paraphrase generation. With that said, I love the mindset of this group.”
Reed did say if the Jets play up to their potential, but he named dropped the ’85 Bears and the Seahawks’ Legion of Boom defense. That’s what became jaw-dropping in media circles during a time when television shows love hot take debates.
In today’s social media climate, people can see a short video clip or a quote and take it out of context. Reed was asked about his confidence in the Jets’ defense since it returns eight starters to a team that was among the best units in the league in 2022.
Last season, the Jets finished fourth in yards (311.1 per game) and points allowed (18.6). That followed a 2021 season in which Gang Green finished last in both statistical categories.
The Jets have new starters at defensive tackle, linebacker and at free safety this year. Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods will try to replace the leadership and production lost from Sheldon Rankins, who signed with the Texans during the offseason. Jamien Sherwood will replace Kwon Alexander at linebacker and Tony Adams will start at free safety.
The Jets also signed safety Adrian Amos from the Packers on a one-year deal after Chuck Clark, who was acquired in a trade with Baltimore, tore his ACL during OTAs in June.
During the preseason, Jets’ players weren’t shy about sharing their goals of being the best defense in the NFL. With the abundance of talent on their defensive line with Quinnen Williams and Jermaine Johnson, along with a skillful secondary that includes Sauce Gardner and Reed, they certainly have the potential to league the NFL in total defense.
“We don’t openly talk about it,” Saleh said about the Jets high expectations. “We get asked questions and we answer them. Everybody wants to win a championship.
“I don’t care when our guys say something because they always bring it back to the moment. No one is talking about that part of it.
“If we were out there talking about what we want or understanding what needs to happen, that’s a completely different message. Our guys understand the job at hand, the task at hand and that’s attacking the moment.”
Williams and Gardner were both first-team All-Pro selections as they were also chosen to their first Pro Bowl. Williams finished with a career-high 12 sacks and Gardner registered two interceptions and 20 pass deflections.
Linebacker C.J. Mosley was also a second-team All-Pro selection after he recorded 158 tackles and an interception.
After trading for Aaron Rodgers in April, the 2023 Jets have become highly publicized. Anything the team says or does at this point could become news.
But Saleh says he doesn’t believe teams will use the Jets confidence for billboard material throughout the week.
“If he was disrespecting another team, that’s different,” Saleh said. “I don’t teams look at another team having confidence in itself as a rallying cry. And if they are, they already lost, that’s just my opinion.
“A team is supposed to have confidence in themselves and if that’s a thing you need to rally your troops around, you guys are struggling to get motivated.”