ATLANTA — Rory McIlroy couldn’t move.
On Wednesday morning, just over 24 hours before he was to tee off in the first round of the Tour Championship, McIlroy lower back spasmed and seized up.
“I honestly couldn’t address the ball this time yesterday,” McIlroy said after shooting an even-par round of 70 on Thursday.
It would seem difficult to defend his FedEx Cup title with a back issue, but McIlroy is certainly not out of it. With the staggered scoring of the Tour Championship, McIlroy remains at 7-under par. He is tied for seventh place. He entered the first round third. Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley and Viktor Hovland lead the tournament at 10 under.
McIlroy said his right side felt tight on Tuesday morning. After doing some stretching, he said he reached for something and his right side seized up. He said he has dealt with the issue before when he plays a lot of golf. After two hours of treatment, McIlroy flew to Atlanta and later had more treatment.
On Wednesday, feeling better, he went to the gym for more work.
“I was at the bottom of a squat, a body-weight squat, and my whole lower back spasmed, seized up,” McIlroy said. “I couldn’t move.”
On Thursday, McIlroy used the cold tub and said he hit about 20 wedges, his first swings since the BMW Championship last week.
News broke Thursday that McIlroy was dealing with a lower back injury. Television cameras showed him grimacing as he warmed up before his 1:49 p.m. tee time.
“I was always going to tee off,” McIlroy said. “It was just a matter of how I felt on the course. And it got progressively a little tighter as I went, but it will hopefully get loosened up here and just another 20 — or 18 hours of recovery and go again (Friday).”
McIlroy’s round featured four birdies and four bogeys. After birdies at Nos. 13, 15 and 16, it appeared he would end strong, but a bogey at No. 18 left him even and four places lower than he started the day.