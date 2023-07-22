The Guam Chess Federation is preparing to host the 2023 Guam International Open Chess Tournament in just over a week’s time. The tournament, which runs from July 30 to Aug. 5, will be held at the Dusit Beach Resort and is a 9-round Swiss system game with a time control of 90 minutes plus 30 second increments. The tournament does come with a $300 registration fee but entrants have the opportunity to win cash prizes that will total $7,000.
The Guam Chess Federation has been consistently working to grow the game of chess on island and this event will be the culmination of a lot of hard work. With players traveling from Palau, Japan, and the Philippines, this year’s tournament looks to be the biggest yet.
Organizers want to encourage as many chess enthusiasts as possible to join the competition so they can get a true gauge of the island’s best players.
Chess doesn’t put any age limits on greatness so fans can come watch young up and coming players compete against some of the islands more experienced veterans which can make for some intriguing clashing of styles.
The current defending champion is grandmaster Eugene Torre from the Philippines.
Torre is something of chess royalty, being the first Filipino and Asian to qualify for the grandmaster title, which he earned in 1974 after winning the silver medal at the 21st Chess Olympiad in Nice, France. In 1976 Torre really established his name in the chess world as he became the first man to beat then-reigning world champion Anatoly Karpov in a tournament in Manila. The grandmaster’s career was recently capped off with his induction into the World Chess Hall of Fame in 2021.
Being able to watch Torre in action on Guam, or even coming up against him yourself, would be an awesome experience for just about every chess player out there.
Guam Chess Federation President Almer Santos hopes the tournament will “be a platform for personal growth, camaraderie, and the pursuit of excellence,” encouraging spectators and players alike to “prepare to witness the brilliance of minds at work, the unfolding of grand strategies, and the occasional moment of sheer genius that makes chess a truly captivating sport.”