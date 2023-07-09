Three teams from Guam’s Cal Ripken Baseball and Babe Ruth League will be flying to California later this month to represent Guam in their respective age groups.
A U8 team, coached by Tommy Morrison and Justin Helm, will depart Guam on July 14 on their way to play in the Cal Ripken 8 and under regional tournament in Rohnert Park, California. Leaving on the same day as the U8 team will be a U9 team, coached by Jared Helm. The U9 squad will be heading to Talure, California where they will play in the Cal Ripken 9 and under regional tournament.
A little over a week later, on July 23, a team consisting of 13–15-year-old players will head to Sacramento, California where they will play in the Babe Ruth 13-15 year old regional tournament. The team will be coached by Vic Fernandez and David Santiago.
Roque Alcantara, the league commissioner for both the Cal Ripken League and the Babe Ruth League will be traveling to California along with the teams as a liaison to support the squads and document their experiences along the way. Alcantara explained that the Guam teams are all-star squads representing their respective leagues.
He noted that due to Typhoon Mawar, they weren’t sure if they were going to pull these trips off.
“With this problem that we have because of the typhoon, it’s difficult to go off-island for trips like this so we just want to thank the people that have supported the boys, especially the parents," Alcantara said.
According to the commissioner, despite the setbacks leading up to the trip, our Guam boys are going out there to compete and win some ball games.
“We’re going out there to compete. Our eight- and nine-year-olds are really competitive. We’re as competitive as they come," Alcantara said. "We’re not pushovers. The teams are set to go and hopefully we can go out there and get some wins for Guam.”
The Guam teams will be matched up against teams from northern, central, and southern California, Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, and Arizona.