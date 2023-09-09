For Trevin ‘5 Star’ Jones, every fight is an opportunity to level up and grow, both inside and outside of the cage. While he approaches each fight as if it’s the most important fight of his career, this one, maybe more than all of his previous 24 professional fights, really deserves that label.
Fighting in the main event at Cage Warriors 159 against UFC Veteran Wilson Reis, Jones knows how big this fight is for his career.
It will be his first fight outside of the UFC since his decision loss to a former UFC Bantamweight Champion. Now, Jones is really dialed in and ready to perform.
His opponent, Wilson Reis, is currently on a 3-fight win streak and is about as experienced as they come in the fight game. Reis has 39 professional fights and has fought both Demetrius Johnson and Henry Cejudo, two absolute legends in the MMA game. Although he lost both of those fights, the fact that he went toe-to-toe with ‘Mighty Mouse’ and ‘Triple C’ speaks to his quality.
A win over Reis would be a great scalp for Jones and potentially the jump start he might need to get his career back on track.
During his 6-fight UFC career, Jones was the epitome of a company man, clashing with some of the best up and coming fighters on the roster.
Not only did he jump in on short notice multiple times and take fights and risks other fighters weren’t willing to take, he also had to deal with his original opponent dropping out multiple times. Not only did he still take the fight, regardless of the potential problems it may have caused him, he also did so after making multiple weight cuts in the span of just a few weeks.
The process of making the weight for a fight is one of the toughest things to endure in the lead up to a bout. Those who are familiar may also realize doing that multiple times in a short period can have a profound effect on a fighter’s ability to perform.
“Yeah man I took a lot of tough fights on super short notice but I really don’t have any excuses for myself. Those are fights I can win. I just need to tighten up my focus and really showcase my full skillset," Jones said.
Jones’s last fight in the UFC was an unanimous decision loss to former Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt. It was another fight taken on short notice by "Five Star" and while he was on the last fight of his contract, he did feel his willingness to step up to the challenge would have been enough to get another contract offer.
“I kind of thought I’d get another chance because I took that fight on such short notice against a former champion. Yeah, that was kind of work to me. But at the same time I take this sport seriously and I don’t plan to lose these fights," he said. "I’m also hard on myself so I know, I don’t allow that to be an excuse. They did what they did and it leveled me up. I have to take the fire from that and become the fighter I need to be now and that’s what I’m focused on.”
Different approach
Nonetheless Jones always accepted the challenge, and while he always believes in his abilities to get the job done, he admits now that he has to approach the fight game differently if he wants to extend his career and get back to the UFC.
“Yes that was one of the biggest lessons I had to learn. You know us being all the way from Guam, we’re hungry, and when you fly 21 hours to the states to fight we really want to fight somebody. When the option comes not to fight, we’re bummed out," he said. "The reality is I was a little too hungry with a lot of my fights and that’s because it’s played in my favor in the past. If things went a little more smoothly in terms of my fight selections and the constant hiccups I’d still be there right now. It’s up to me now to show that I belong there.”
Jones’s work ethic is second to none and it shows as he is looking as good as he ever has physically. A true student of the game, Jones always watches his fights as he looks for ways to improve his own game while also watching the fights of his opponents to see where he can look to find an advantage when they meet up on fight night.
“There are always things to exploit in anybody’s game. I see things that he’s good at that I’m also good at so that can cancel out an advantage he usually has in his fights. I’m excited for this fight. Some of the guys who have maybe had a little edge over me have been footwork kind of guys running away from the fight. Reis is going to want to clinch up and push me against the cage and I’m good at that too so it will be interesting to see how it turns out. I think I have the upper hand everywhere; I just do. I just have to go out there and show it.”
If nothing else, Trevin sets a great example for all the other athletes on Guam to follow. Win or lose he never makes excuses and he's always his biggest critic, looking inward on how he can improve on his performances and achieve his goals.
“I took one step back to take two steps forward. I’m happy with where I’m at right now. Wilson was the toughest opponent that I was offered, and I want to fight the toughest guys. I’m in the main event in Cage Warriors so everything is still on the table for me.”
Jones knows he’s got a lot of people on Guam in his corner and he wanted to make sure everyone knows how much he appreciates the support.
“I want to shoutout to all the people behind me on Guam. You know I love you all and I truly appreciate all of the support. You guys mean a lot to me and I represent as hard as I can. I just wanted to thank you all.”
The fight card will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday local time and will be shown on UFC FightPass.