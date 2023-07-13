After more than a month delay due to Typhoon Mawar, the Triple J Guam National Youth Football Federation is set to get started this weekend.
The GNYFFL consists of eight teams across four different age groups. On Saturday, the Angels will host the Packers while the Outlaws will face off against the Crusaders at Eagles Field. Sunday’s games will see the Broncos play the Cowboys at Angels field while the Eagles will host the Raiders.
The Mandikiki Division (ages 5-6) will start the teams off with a 9:30 a.m. kickoff. They will be followed by the Manha Division (ages 7-9), which kicks off at 10:30 a.m. The Metgot Division (ages 10-12) teams are scheduled to get going at 12:30 p.m. and the Matua Division (ages 13-14) squads will get their matchups going at 2:30 p.m.
Most teams have been training since February and March, so the games will be fun to watch. Family and friends are encouraged to come out and cheer on the teams as they do their best to put into action all the things they’ve been working on in training.
Please be mindful that referees are humans and will make mistakes. Set a good example for the kids by showing them the respect they deserve when they are out there officiating the games. The kids are excited to get their season going and the referees are a crucial component to making it all happen.