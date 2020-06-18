United Airlines Guam Marathon going virtual

FAST FEMALE: In this April 2019 file photo, Japan's Rieko Koshi, the winner of the United Airlines Guam Marathon 2019 women's half-marathon division, in 1 hour, 29 minutes, 22 seconds, crosses the finish line. The UGM 2020, which was scheduled for April 5, was then rescheduled to Sept. 13 and is now going online in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Post file photo.