American Sebastian Korda stuns Daniil Medvedev at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (dpa) — Sebastian Korda stunned Daniil Medvedev to make a statement at the Australian Open, 25 years after his father Petr claimed the title.
Melbourne Park has been a happy hunting ground for the family, with Sebastian winning the junior title five years ago, while his sisters Nelly and Jessica have both won the Australian Open in golf.
While it may be too soon to talk about the 22-year-old potentially adding more silverware to the family haul, he was superb in a 7-6 (9-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) third-round victory over seventh seed Medvedev, an Australian Open finalist the last two years.
The Russian has struggled since losing to Rafael Nadal from two sets up in the final 12 months ago and was simply outplayed by Korda, who began the season by reaching the final of the ATP event in Adelaide and pushing Novak Djokovic all the way.
Medvedev hung on grimly in the first set, fighting back after dropping his serve three times, but Korda was always ahead in the tie-break.
The young American has a similar game to his opponent but he did everything better — striking his groundstrokes with precision, particularly off the backhand side, and coming to the net effectively.
He moved ahead early in sets two and three and, although he wobbled in sight of the finish line, he dominated a second tie-break to send another favorite packing following the exits of Nadal and Casper Ruud.