An unpredictable FIBA World Cup wrapped up Sunday, when Germany claimed a historic gold medal and USA Basketball went home empty-handed for the second straight tournament.
Here's a rundown of the winners and losers from the sprawling international basketball showcase, which played out in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia over the past three weeks.
Germany (winner)
Dirk Nowitzki would be proud: Germany raced through the FIBA World Cup with an 8-0 record, winning its first gold medal at the tournament by holding off Serbia in Sunday's championship. Dennis Schröder (19.1 points per game, 6.1 assists per game) authored one of the purest comeback stories in recent memory, bouncing back from a 4-for-26 shooting night in the quarterfinals to help Germany knock off USA Basketball in the semifinals and close the door on Serbia. Schröder led all scorers with 28 points in the gold medal game, including five points in the final minute, to win tournament MVP honors.
This triumph represents a new high-water mark for the Germans, who have never medaled at the Olympics and had only a 2002 FIBA World Cup bronze and three EuroBasket medals to their names previously. With a physical front line, reliable perimeter shooting and a young but experienced core that includes Schröder and Franz Wagner, Germany should be a leading contender at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
USA Basketball (loser)
Steve Kerr's first run as USA Basketball coach ended with a fourth-place finish and no medal, much less the coveted gold, after an overtime loss to Canada in Sunday's bronze medal game. The Americans lost three games during the final eight days of the tournament, as their defense and consistency eroded once the competition stiffened. This has become a familiar refrain: USA Basketball was talented enough to smash cupcakes but not cohesive or experienced enough to keep up with top-shelf international opponents.
In fairness, Kerr coaxed better effort and camaraderie out of this group than Gregg Popovich managed when USA Basketball finished seventh at the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Those positive developments weren't enough in the end, but they were signs of an improving culture for a program dealing with a constant churn of NBA stars. The real test for managing director Grant Hill and Kerr will be recruiting A-listers such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry for the 2024 Olympics. Regardless of who eventually commits, the pressure for USA Basketball to win its fifth straight Olympic gold will be cranked up to 11 in Paris.
Serbia (winner)
The Serbians only bolstered their reputation as a tough-minded, disciplined program by winning silver and putting together a 6-2 tournament run that saw them close within two points in the final minute of the championship game. With two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic skipping the tournament to enjoy his summer after leading the Denver Nuggets to the title, Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (19.1 points per game, 4.6 assists per game) led a balanced and precise offensive attack. In a semifinal win over Canada, Serbia flashed some serious defensive chops, too.
Jokic certainly would have made the difference against Germany, and the Serbians will be a force to be reckoned with next summer if he decides to compete in the Olympics. While Jokic is a nightmare matchup for any country, his size and playmaking ability in the middle of Serbia's attack would present major problems for USA Basketball given its lack of imposing big men.
France, Spain and Australia (losers)
Many observers will be tempted to view USA Basketball's fourth-place finish as a crisis given the program's rich history. This year, the Americans were hardly alone when it came to soul-searching in the face of defeat: France, Spain and Australia entered the tournament with medal expectations but were eliminated before the knockout stage. All three countries find themselves working through major transitions.
France won silver at the 2020 Olympics and 2022 EuroBasket, but the Victor Wembanyama era can't get here soon enough with aging veterans such as Rudy Gobert and Nicolas Batum slipping noticeably. Spain, 2022 EuroBasket champions and longtime USA Basketball rivals, has yet to qualify for the 2024 Olympics or develop high-level stars to replace the likes of Pau Gasol, Marc Gasol, Ricky Rubio and Rudy Fernandez. And Australia, so flush with optimism after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, will clearly need more than Josh Giddey to carry its post-Patty Mills future.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (winner)
Hidden from casual basketball fans because his Oklahoma City Thunder aren't regulars on national television, Gilgeous-Alexander made great use of the FIBA World Cup stage by emerging as the tournament's best player. The 25-year-old guard averaged 24.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists while leading Canada to bronze, its first FIBA World Cup medal. Along the way, he captained an unexpected blowout of France, closed out a thrilling comeback over Spain, outdueled Slovenia's Luka Doncic in the knockout stage, outlasted USA Basketball in overtime of the bronze medal game and helped Canada clinch a spot in the 2024 Olympics.
Gilgeous-Alexander proved to be smart, patient and even-keeled in the high-pressure environment, helping Canada navigate back from a narrow loss to Brazil in the group stage and triumph over more established international opponents. The well-rounded point guard's central importance was evident in the semifinals against Serbia, when a rare off night ended Canada's gold medal hopes. Against USA Basketball in the bronze medal game, he bounced back with a 31-point, 12-assist, six-rebound masterpiece that included seven quick points to seize control in overtime.
"He's slithery and he knows how to get away from you," USA Basketball's Mikal Bridges said. "He's first-team [all-NBA] for a reason. He's tough. He's an unbelievable player."
Kudos also to Dillon Brooks, who moved on quickly from an embarrassing NBA postseason with an exceptional tournament. The two-way wing, who left the Memphis Grizzlies for the Houston Rockets in free agency this summer, led all scorers with 39 points in the bronze medal game and was named the tournament's best defensive player.
Luka Doncic (loser)
There's no shame in Slovenia's seventh-place finish at the World Cup, but Doncic's frustration toward the officials during games against Australia and Canada was an absolute embarrassment. Against Australia, Doncic earned a technical foul for throwing the ball down the court unnecessarily and was forced to sit for long stretches of the game. Against Canada, he was ejected in the fourth quarter after griping throughout the game. To make matters worse, the Dallas Mavericks star made the "money fingers" gesture toward FIBA executives - implying the referees were on the take - and then questioned the fairness of the officiating during his news conference after the loss to Canada.
Doncic (27 points per game, 7.1 rebounds per game, 6.1 assists per game) is a brilliant scorer and playmaker, but his growing petulance will continue to sabotage his teams if it continues to go unchecked in Slovenia and Dallas. Despite promises to reform his behavior, Doncic's comportment has regressed since his 2022 Western Conference finals appearance and the costs are adding up: He argues so vociferously that he misses defensive assignments; his anger compromises his decision-making, shot selection and availability to play in key situations; and his teammates often get caught up in the distraction. Before the Mavericks settle on how to best deploy Doncic with Kyrie Irving, they must first explore every avenue to help their franchise player improve his competitive composure.
Anthony Edwards (winner)
Edwards, 22, ultimately proved underqualified to lead a medal run as an alpha scorer. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard never quite found the right balance between pursuing his own offense and engaging his teammates, and he came up short against Germany in the semifinals with rushed decision-making and a crucial turnover late in the fourth quarter. His defensive impact also vacillated from excellent to forgettable depending on the game. The social media comparisons to Michael Jordan and Dwyane Wade remain premature.
Still, the former No. 1 pick established himself as the team's most explosive athlete and biggest personality before training camp was complete, and he earned all-tournament honors by leading USA Basketball with 18.9 points per game. In key moments, his older teammates repeatedly deferred to him. Given the option of shrinking from those moments or trying a little too hard to play savior, Edwards chose the latter. That gutsiness should prove to be a virtue over time, and it's tempting to imagine him as a scoring-minded sixth man on a more talented American team at the 2024 Olympics.
As the Timberwolves try to unlock a messy frontcourt logjam, their decision-makers should ask one question: What's best for Edwards? He might be significantly younger than Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, but he is the only one of the three who will ever lead the team to meaningful playoff success.
Jaren Jackson Jr. (loser)
Making Jackson (8.1 points per game 2.9 rebounds per game) the lone scapegoat for USA Basketball's shaky defensive performances in losses to Lithuania and Germany would be unfair, because the Americans consistently struggled to defend the point of attack and rebound from the forward positions. What's more, they conceded a whopping 127 points to Canada when he missed the bronze medal game because of illness. Even so, Jackson was unable to establish an interior presence befitting the reigning defensive player of the year throughout the knockout stage.
Jackson excels for the Memphis Grizzlies as a freelancing power forward who often plays alongside a traditional center. At the FIBA World Cup, Jackson played center in smaller lineups that favored versatility and shooting over size, leaving him overwhelmed against the likes of Jonas Valanciunas and Mo Wagner. While persistent foul trouble appeared to drain his confidence and his stats didn't reflect a star's impact, USA Basketball desperately needs to keep Jackson in its pipeline for future tournaments given its limited supply of young big men.
Austin Reaves (winner)
When USA Basketball first opened its Las Vegas training camp practices to reporters in early August, Reaves was spending an awful lot of time watching from the bench. But the undrafted Los Angeles Lakers forward slowly but surely worked his way up the depth chart on a roster that included seven lottery picks. By tournament's end, Reaves (13.8 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists per game) ranked second on the team in points and third in minutes, proving to be a reliable glue guy who made a smooth transition to the international game.
Reaves's lack of defensive physicality was exploited at times, but he deserves a real look for the 2024 Olympics. His chief virtue is his ability to make a positive contribution in almost any lineup configuration, and his motor would be helpful off the bench next summer, especially if Hill and Kerr can land some superstar headliners.
Brandon Ingram (loser)
Ingram, one of four all-stars on USA Basketball's roster, had a summer to forget. Presumably, the plan was for the New Orleans Pelicans forward to serve as a potent complementary scorer alongside Edwards in the starting lineup. That never happened, because Ingram's deliberate style clashed with Kerr's preference for quick decision-making and rapid ball movement. Unable to get on track offensively and displaying little urgency on defense, Ingram (5.7 points per game, 3.0 rebounds per game, 2.7 assists per game) was the first American player to be dumped from the starting lineup.
To add illness to insult, Ingram missed the semifinals and bronze medal game with a virus. As USA Basketball's brass weighs its options for Paris next summer, it should cut its losses with Ingram and do everything possible to convince Durant to chase his fourth Olympic gold medal.