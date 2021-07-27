Australia's 'Terminator' wins battle in 400m against Ledecky

The great pool rivalry between Australia and the U.S. passed to a new generation on Monday when a 20-year-old known as "Terminator" hunted down the U.S. dominator of women's distance swimming in a dramatic 400m freestyle final in Tokyo.
Australian Ariarne Titmus clawed back Stanford graduate Katie Ledecky's early lead to win gold, delaying the American's quest for the three more gold medals that would make her the most successful female Olympic swimmer of all time.
"I can't believe it, I'm trying to contain my emotions," said Titmus, who praised her rival for raising the bar in the sport.
"I thanked her, I wouldn't be here without her. She set this incredible standard. All credit to her for the swimmer she is."
Team USA got their victory in the 4x100m men's relay, beating Italy by more than a second with Australia taking the bronze.
British swimmer Adam Peaty roared with pride after he became the first Olympic swimmer to defend an Olympic title with a gold medal in the 100m breaststroke. Canadian Maggie MacNeil stormed to victory in a close women's 100m butterfly.
The high-stakes swimming finals, staged in the morning in Tokyo to reach prime time American television viewers, were held in a nearly empty aquatic centre with spectators banned because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The loud cheers of one fan, however, were heard across the world when video footage of Titmus' coach Dean Boxall headbanging and dancing in the stands became a focus for NBC commentators and went viral, making him an instant Games meme.
Japanese sports fans defy rules, cheer on triathletes
Some Japanese sports fans defied Olympic organizers and gathered along the route of the triathlon on Monday, grabbing a rare opportunity to see live competition at the pandemic-hit Tokyo Games.
At the open air triathlon route on the island of Odaiba in Tokyo Bay, fans ignored Olympic staff carrying signs reading "to prevent the spread of infection, we ask that you refrain from spectating roadside" to watch Norwegian Kristian Blummenfelt take the gold.
"I think the risk of getting infected is extremely low, almost equal to zero," said Masao Kitada, a 35-year-old finance worker standing at the roadside. "The Tokyo Games are very special, so I can't miss this chance."
Osaka cruises into third round
Japanese medal hope Naomi Osaka sailed into the third round of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, sweeping past 50th-ranked Swiss Viktorija Golubic 6-3 6-2, as other top seeds in the singles events also advanced.
Men's fourth seed Alexander Zverev brushed aside Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia 6-2 6-2, while world number two Daniil Medvedev breezed through with a comfortable 6-2 6-1 win over India's Sumit Nagal.
French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova continued her run of good form, taking out Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez 6-2 6-4, while two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza made short work of China's Wang Qiang, winning 6-3 6-0.
Osaka, who returned to competition this week after a two-month break, has been in impressive form while embracing her role as one of the host country's most prominent ambassadors of the Games.
Winning Olympic gold on home soil would be the icing on the cake though Osaka said she was determined not to look too far ahead.
"Well you know, definitely it would mean a lot for me to win gold here but I know it's a process," she said.
"You know, these are the best players in the world and I honestly haven't played in a while so I'm trying to keep it one match at a time. All in all, I'm just really happy to be here."
Osaka had not played a match since withdrawing after the first round at the French Open in May, amid controversy over her decision to skip mandatory news conferences during the tournament in a bid to protect her mental health.
Serbia trumps Latvia in 3x3
In a fluctuating match between two giants of 3x3 basketball, the Serbian men emerged victorious over Latvia on Monday in a likely preview of a medal match in the sport's Olympic Games debut.
The top-seeded Serbians improved to 6-0 with their 22-16 victory. Latvia slid to 3-2 on the third day of the tournament at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo.
"I think it's possible that we will play against them in the final. They are a great team," said Serbia's Dejan Majstorovic, who had a team-leading 11 points.
"We are already in the semi final. We have tomorrow one more game. We want to win that game, so we are focused on that."
Serbia and Latvia have dominated the fledgling sport on the international circuit over the past decade.
In the women's division, China toppled Japan 15-12 on flawless free throws and aggressive rebounds from Wang Lili. But the Japanese powered back against Italy, with Stephanie Mawuli hitting a two-pointer to seal the 22-10 win.
The host nation's men didn't fair as well, losing to both Serbia and the Russian Olympic Committee as their hopes of advancing faded.
The United States leads the women's division with a perfect 4-0 record after beating Russia on Sunday. The U.S. team will face Italy and China on Monday.