Big upsets by Asian nations at World Cup

CAPTAINS: Jason Cunliffe, the captain of the Guam Men's National Soccer team, with current Japan captain Maya Yoshida, in the dormitories for J League team Nagoya Grampus Eight, where Cunliffe was attending a trial and roomed with Yoshida. Yoshida was the captain of the Japan team that came back to beat Germany 2-1 in Japan's first match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Jason Cunliffe/The Guam Daily Post