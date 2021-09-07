Canada holds US to 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifier

Cyle Larin's 62nd minute equalizer earned Canada a 1-1 draw with the United States in their CONCACAF World Cup qualifier in Nashville on Sunday.
The United States, who drew 0-0 with El Salvador in their opening qualifier, were determined to sharpen their attack and went ahead in the 55th minute when Brenden Aaronson charged into the box and slid home a cross past Canada keeper Milan Borjan.
The visitors leveled seven minutes later when Larin ran onto a brilliant ball from Alphonso Davies and coolly slotted home from close range.
It was also the second consecutive draw for Canada, who drew 1-1 with Honduras on Thursday as they returned to the final round of World Cup qualifying for the first time since 1997.
Mexico top the eight-team table with six points, two clear of Panama. Canada, Honduras, the United States and El Salvador are all on two points.
The top three teams qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 with the fourth-placed finisher going into an intercontinental playoff for another spot.
Mexico wins 1-0 over Costa Rica
Orbelin Pineda's penalty just before halftime gave Mexico a 1-0 win over Costa Rica in San Jose on Sunday in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.
Hosts Costa Rica had their chances to equalise in the second half, particularly in stoppage time, but Mexico's resolute defence stood firm.
Mexico lead the eight-team table with six points from two games, two points ahead of Panama, who drew 0-0 with Costa Rica on Thurday.
Mexico meet Panama on Wednesday while Costa Rica play Jamaica.
Peru beats Venezuela 1-0
Peru beat Venezuela 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday to leave their opponents rooted to the bottom of the South American qualifying group for next year’s finals in Qatar.
Christian Cueva scored the only goal of the game after 35 minutes when he seized on a loose pass and beat the Venezuelan goalkeeper.
Venezuela's Tomas Rincon was sent off three minutes later.
There were no more goals, though Peru substitute Christofer Gonzales had one chalked off in the second half.
Venezuela, who have gone eight games without a win, are on four points, two behind Bolivia, at the bottom of the 10-team table.
Peru moved up into seventh with eight points, equal with Paraguay.
The top four qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.
Argentina-Brazil qualifier stopped amid COVID violations
A World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil was suspended amid farcical scenes on Sunday after Brazilian health authorities accused a number of Premier League players of violating the country's COVID-19 quarantine rules.
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Tottenham duo Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso were on the Neo Quimica Arena pitch as part of the Argentine lineup when officials from Brazil's health regulator Anvisa invaded the pitch and stopped the game around five minutes after kickoff.
The trio, along with Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia, who was in the stands, had reportedly breached Brazilian rules stating that travelers who have been in the UK, South Africa or India during the previous 14 days are forbidden from entering the country, unless they are Brazilian citizens or have permanent residency.
The regulations were put in place to control the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 583,000 Brazilians.
While the visiting team quickly left the field, the two coaches, along with Argentina captain Lionel Messi and the Brazilian players, gathered at the side of the pitch to discuss the stoppage.
"Why did they start the game and stop it after five minutes?" Messi said in comments heard on television. "We've been here at the stadium for an hour, they could have told us."
“The referee and the match official will take a report to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and they will decide what steps to take,” said a statement issued by the South American Football Confederation.
Anvisa said they had issued ample warnings that the four Argentines were in contravention of Brazilian health regulations.
Argentine officials were told on Saturday the four should isolate and when the instructions were ignored, Anvisa asked Brazilian federal police to enforce the isolation ruling on Sunday morning, the regulator said.
Their attempts were "frustrated," Anvisa said in a statement issued late on Sunday.
Brazilian Football Confederation president said he was “indignant” with the scenes that reverberated around the football world.
Ednaldo Rodrigues criticized Anvisa and said officials told him the Argentines who breached the country's COVID-19 rules could have been deported after the game.
“I feel sorry for all the sports fans who wanted to watch the game on television,” he told Brazil’s Sportv. “With all due respect to Anvisa, they could have resolved this earlier and not waited for the game to start.”
A shellshocked Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni agreed.
“It makes me so sad, I am not looking for guilty parties, whatever happened or didn’t happen, this wasn’t the time to do it,” he told Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports.
“As a coach I am going to defend my players. If people come and say we want to take this guy or deport this guy, there was no chance of that," he said. "Because at no time were we told we couldn't play the game."