MUR DE BRETAGNE, France (Reuters) - Mathieu van der Poel fulfilled his late grandfather Raymond Poulidor's lifetime dream when he claimed the Tour de France yellow jersey with a stunning, emotional win in the second stage on Sunday.
The Dutchman produced a brutal acceleration with 700 meters left in the final ascent to Mur de Bretagne to beat defending champion Tadej Pogacar and his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who were second and third respectively, six seconds behind.
The 26-year-old, making his Tour debut, burst into tears when it was confirmed that he had moved to the top of the overall standings.
"It's too bad that he (Poulidor) cannot be here but there's nothing I can do about it," said Van der Poel of his grandfather, France's most popular cyclist, who died in November 2019 aged 83.
"It would have been so great to have a picture of me and him with the yellow jersey."
Having also picked up eight bonus seconds in the first of two ascents to Mur de Bretagne, Van der Poel took the overall leader's yellow jersey from France's Julian Alaphilippe and now leads the world champion by eight seconds.
Poulidor never wore the coveted jersey in 14 participations in the Tour between 1962-76, but won seven stages and finished eight times on the podium.
Van der Poel had set his sights on the jersey as the profile of the first two stages suited his qualities, but was powerless against Alaphilippe in Saturday's first stage, finishing eight seconds off the pace.
He made up for the lost time on Sunday by grabbing the bonus seconds in the first climb to Mur de Bretagne (2km at 6.9%) and completed his mission on the second ascent.
"It's quite unbelievable. The first time on Mur de Bretagne I attacked to get the bonus because I knew it was the way to get the yellow jersey and today was my last chance to get it," said Van der Poel, who is not contesting the overall win.
"Then I knew I had to also win the stage with a small gap."
Stage winners on the Tour de France earn a 10-second bonus.
"I'm quite speechless actually that it worked out. You can dream of a scenario like this but for it to come true is unbelievable."
Among the title contenders, Pogacar and Roglic, first and second last year in Paris, showed they had good legs as they beat the rest of the field and also picked up bonus seconds after already being solid in Saturday's opening stage.
Overall, Pogacar is third, 13 seconds behind Van der Poel, with Roglic in fourth one second further behind.
Geraint Thomas, the 2018 champion, cracked in the final metres and lost 17 seconds to the Slovenian duo, slipping down to 20th overall, 41 seconds off the pace.
Spectator who caused Tour crash still at large
French police on Sunday were still looking for the spectator who sent Tony Martin and, consequently, a large part of the Tour de France peloton, crashing in the opening stage amid calls for fans to behave on the side of the road.
On Saturday, Martin was sent tumbling when he rode straight into a cardboard sign being held out by a fan looking the other way at a television camera, creating chaos with 47 kilometres left of the stage.
"The Landerneau police are investigating and we haven't heard back from them yet," Tour deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told Reuters after organisers ASO filed a lawsuit against the unidentified spectator.
"We are going to repeat our calls for fans to behave time and again, through the police on the side of the road and our social network," Thouault added.
"Most of the fans are peaceful but I want to stress that you come see the Tour, you don't take selfies, you keep your kids close to you."
Israel-Start Up Nation sports manager Rik Verbrugghe said that while riders enjoyed the support of fans, they created an extra stress in the peloton.
"It’s a good thing to have all those fans on the side of the road but it brings extra stress, extra danger," he told reporters.
"We saw also the first crash was because of a fan. Most of the time the fans make it pretty dangerous because they make the road narrower. But it’s part of the game, that’s what makes cycling so exciting and so beautiful."
Martin, one of dozens of riders to hit the ground on Saturday, urged the fans to be more respectful.
"This message is for the people who think that the Tour de France is a circus, for the people who risk everything for a selfie with a 50 kph fast peloton... please respect the riders and the Tour de France," the German wrote on Instagram.
"Use your head or stay home!"