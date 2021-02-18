Djokovic outlasts Zverev to reach Australian Open semifinals against upstart Karatsev

SYDNEY – World No. 1 Novak Djokovic remained on course for a record-extending ninth title at the Australian Open as he advanced into the semifinals, where he'll meet Russian sensation Aslan Karatsev.
Djokovic came from behind for a 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) victory over Alexander Zverev on Tuesday night, showing little signs of an abdominal injury he suffered in the third round.
The 114th-ranked Karatsev earlier became the first man in the Open Era to make a Grand Slam semifinal in his debut when he rallied to beat an injured Grigor Dimitrov 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.
On the women's side, Serena Williams beat world No. 2 Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3. Chasing a record-tying 24th major title, she now faces third seed Naomi Osaka who stopped Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei 6-2, 6-2.
Djokovic had to rally against sixth-seeded Zverev.
The eight-time Melbourne champion came back from 4-1 down in the third set and from 3-0 behind in the fourth.
He saved a set point in the 12th game with an ace en route to victory in 3 hours, 30 minutes on second match point with his 23rd ace shortly after midnight.
Zverev failed to capitalize on his good start in the sets and also blew an early advantage in the opening set he eventually took in the first tiebreak.
Djokovic then squared the sets after racing to a 4-0 lead by allowing Zverev a mere three points in that stretch.
"It was a roller coaster in every sense of the word. It was anybody's match until the last shot, a very close encounter," Djokovic told Eurosport. "At the end of the day I am really proud with this win. I feel emotionally and physically drained.
"I had to adapt my game due to the injury. It helped me release a little bit of pressure. I felt best today since injury happened."
Looking ahead at the semifinal against Karatsev, he said: "Credit to him ... He has a lot of firepower and nothing to lose."
For the first time at the majors, Russia had three men in a Grand Slam quarterfinals after Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev qualified along with Karatsev. Medvedev plays Rublev on Wednesday which means that Russia will have two semifinalists.
Karatsev thwarted top-20-ranked players Felix Auger-Aliassime and Diego Schwartzman to reach the quarters, where the 18th-seeded Dimitrov won the opening set but then wasted several break points early in the second to allow Karatsev into the match.
Former world No. 3 Dimitrov looked like he might retire after losing the third set but continued on after receiving treatment for a back issue, and limped off the court after the match.
He had trouble serving and won only three games in the third and fourth sets, saying later the back problems started on Monday "out of the blue."
Karatsev said: "It's an unbelievable feeling. Of course, it's first time. First time in main draw; first time semis. It's incredible."
Williams, meanwhile, got her 10th win in her 12th meeting with Halep in 1 hour, 21 minutes and was happy with her performance as she reached the final four of a Grand Slam for the 40th time.
"This is definitely the best match I've played in this tournament so far and I had to do that going up against the number two in the world, so that's what I did and I'm excited," the American veteran said.
Williams rallied from 3-1 down in the second set and paved the way to victory in the seventh game when a converted sixth break from Halep's netted stroke point put her up 4-3. Williams wrapped up the win two games later on second match point with a crushing forehand winner.
She now plays Osaka for the first time since their U.S. Open final in 2018, which Osaka won.
"It's good to see someone who is so inspiring and I've been watching her and I'm sure she has been watching me. It's an opportunity to do my best," Williams said.
Osaka fired seven aces as she downed unseeded Hsieh in only 66 minutes but had plenty of praise for her Taiwanese opponent.
"Every time I play her it's a battle: Even though the score was like this it was actually a battle for me ... She's able to hit winners from both sides and you never know where she's going to hit it," Osaka said.
Hsieh, who earlier defeated eighth seed and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, was the oldest player to make a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the first time at 35 years old.