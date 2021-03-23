Japan may grant special entry to some foreign volunteers for Olympics

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has decided to bar international spectators from the Tokyo Olympics, but is considering granting special entry permission to some 500 foreign volunteers, Japanese media said on Monday.
Volunteers are the unsung backbone of any Olympics, and more than 110,000 have put their lives on hold waiting for word from Olympics organisers about their roles this summer.
Though Olympics organisers and the government are leaning towards not allowing more than 2,000 foreign volunteers to take part, some 500 of these judged to have special skills or experiences may be allowed into Japan under special permission, the Tokyo Shimbun daily quoted multiple people connected with the issue as saying.
Tokyo 2020 organisers were not immediately able to comment.
Surfing: Salvadoran killed by lightning while training for Olympic qualifier
El Salvadoran surfer Katherine Diaz has been killed after being struck by lightning while training for a qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics.
The 22-year-old was struck just after entering the water on Friday at El Tunco Beach, about 10 miles (16km) south of capital San Salvador, local media reported.
“Katherine embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all, as a global ambassador of the sport,” the International Surfing Association (ISA) said in one of many tributes posted on social media.
Diaz had been preparing for the ISA World Surfing Games, which will be held from May 29 to June 6 at the La Bocana and El Sunzal beaches in El Salvador.
The top seven women at the event who have not already qualified will earn a place at the delayed Tokyo Olympics, where surfing will be a medal sport for the first time.