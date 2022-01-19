MELBOURNE — Rafael Nadal made a convincing return to grand slam tennis as he eased into the second round of the Australian Open on Monday.
The sixth seed, the only man bidding for a 21st grand slam title this fortnight following Novak Djokovic’s deportation, cut short his 2021 season in early August because of a foot problem.
His only slam title in Melbourne came 13 years ago but he began the new year by winning an ATP Tour event on the same courts and brushed aside American Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.
Nadal said: “Of course, when you are getting a little bit older, all the comebacks are tougher.
“This has been especially difficult because it’s not only a comeback from an injury, it’s a comeback trying to be back on the tour after almost two years playing not many events with the virus.
“But here I am. I am super happy about all the work that we have done to try to be back. We are here enjoying the tennis, and that’s it. We’re going to keep trying hard.”
In the second round, the Spaniard will take on German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann, who brought Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis back down to earth.
Kokkinakis, who has been blighted by injuries in recent years, won an emotional first ATP Tour title in his home city of Adelaide on Saturday but was unable to back it up and fell to a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 defeat.
Third seed Alexander Zverev came from a break down in the third set to defeat fellow German Daniel Altmaier 7-6 (7-3), 6-1, 7-6 (7-1) while last year’s surprise semi-finalist Aslan Karatsev, seeded 18 this time, needed just short of five hours to see off Jaume Munar in five sets.
Matteo Berrettini is the highest seed left in the top quarter in Djokovic’s absence and he overcame stomach troubles to beat Brandon Nakashima 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
Salvatore Caruso was unable to take advantage of stepping in for Djokovic as a lucky loser, going down 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 to the world number one’s countryman Miomir Kecmanovic.
Eighteen-year-old Carlos Alcaraz is one of the men looking to make it deep into the tournament from that section of the draw and, seeded at a slam for the first time, he made an impressive start with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Alejandro Tabilo.
Gael Monfils, in the same section, was another comfortable winner, beating Federico Coria 6-1, 6-1, 6-3, while there were also victories for 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz and 14th seed Denis Shapovalov.
The Canadian is playing his first grand slam tournament after recruiting Britain’s Jamie Delgado, long-time coach of Andy Murray.
“I wanted to take a guy like Jamie just because he’s got so much experience being with Andy all these years,” said Shapovalov.
“He’s got the drive and experience to bring a player to a top level.
“It’s definitely been really great with him. Obviously it’s very early on but I think the few things that we’ve implemented into the game have been great. I do feel like we understand each other really well.”
But British 12 seed Cameron Norrie meanwhile crashed 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 against Sebastian Korda, the son of former champion Petr Korda.
Women's results
Naomi Osaka opened up about the feeling of unfinished business that drove her to return to tennis after easing into the second round of the Australian Open.
The defending champion took to Rod Laver Arena for just her fourth match since early September and defeated young Colombian Camila Osorio 6-3, 6-3.
Osaka cut short her season after a third-round loss at the US Open to focus on her mental wellbeing and has been noticeably happier and calmer since the start of the new season.
She said: “I think it kind of came throughout this off-season that I had where I felt like I wanted to come back to play tennis. Usually it feels a bit automatic, like we as tennis players have the little break, then we immediately start the off-season again.
“I came back when I wanted to come back. I just felt like there are situations where I previously would get upset. But, at this point in my life, I’m here because I want to be here and because I find that it’s fun for me. Might as well enjoy it while I still can.
“I think just to be playing on Rod Laver and to have such a good streak on Rod Laver is something I could be proud of and something I enjoy.”
Osaka initially stepped away from tennis to bring to an end an unedifying row over her decision not to attend press conferences at Roland Garros last spring.
“I feel like there was a time after the French Open where I felt like everyone was judging me,” she said. “It feels a bit weird when you go into a stadium to play and you’re kind of concerned what everyone’s gaze means. Basically right now I’m trying to learn how to be more selfish but in a positive way.
“I would say the turning point was after the US Open last year. I was just sitting in my house wondering, ‘What do I want to do in the future?’ I felt like there’s still so many things that I want to do in tennis. I haven’t played Wimbledon in two to three years. I want to go back and experience that whole thing.
“It’s like a little bit of unfinished business, but also knowing that everything can’t be perfect all the time. I accept the fact that I’ll have dips, and I need to figure out a way to overcome it.”
Osaka could face world number one Ashleigh Barty in the fourth round, and the home hero was in dominant form on Rod Laver to kick off the evening session.
The Australian came very close to a double bagel in round one for the second straight year but, after missing a match point in the 12th game, had to settle for a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko.
China’s Wang Qiang, who beat Serena Williams here two years ago, caused an upset by knocking out an error-strewn Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-2 while former champion Sofia Kenin lost a high-quality encounter against fellow American Madison Keys 7-6 (7-2), 7-5.
Gauff, who is still only 17, said: “I think just everything disappointed me about today. I feel like in the pre-season I worked really hard and I felt like I was ready to have a good run here. Today I just didn’t perform well.”
Fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova raced to a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Andrea Petkovic while there were also wins for Maria Sakkari, Elina Svitolina, Belinda Bencic and Victoria Azarenka.