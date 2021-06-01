Osaka warned of expulsion from French Open

Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 by Grand Slam organizers for boycotting a news conference following her first-round win and the World No. 2 was also warned of possible expulsion from Roland Garros and future majors if she fails to meet her media commitments.
Osaka started her French Open campaign with a 6-4, 7-6(4) win over Romanian Patricia Maria Tig but her refusal to honor her media commitments at the claycourt major has caused a stand-off with organizers.
Before the start of the slam, Osaka announced she would not attend any news conferences while in Paris to raise awareness of players' mental well-being, saying the nature of questions from journalists is like "kicking a person when they are down."
Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem, a French Open finalist in 2018 and 2019, has struggled for form in recent months and he succumbed to a five-set defeat by Spain's Pablo Andujar.
German Alexander Zverev, who was beaten by Thiem in last year's U.S. Open final, survived a five-set scare against compatriot Oscar Otte while former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber suffered yet another first-round defeat.
Tsitsipas overcomes slow start
Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas recovered from a stuttering start to beat France's Jeremy Chardy 7-6(6), 6-3, 6-1 to advance into the second round.
Tsitsipas, who won the title in Lyon last week, will next face either American Sebastian Korda or Spain's Pedro Martinez.
Zverev recovers after miserable five-setter
German Alexander Zverev recovered from a miserable start to reach the second round with a 3-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 win against compatriot Oscar Otte.
Zverev has now won all seven of his five-set contests at Roland Garros and will next meet another qualifier, Russian Roman Safiullin.
Azarenka survives Kuznetsova challenge
Belarusian 15th seed Victoria Azarenka beat former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 to move into the second round.
Azarenka had nine double faults and hit seven fewer winners than Kuznetsova but the Russian was let down by 41 unforced errors in a match where both players converted seven break points.
Nishikori gets through in five sets
Kei Nishikori was given a stern test in the opening round by Italian Alessandro Giannessi but prevailed 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to advance.
Nishikori, a former World No. 4, fired 56 winners and converted 10 break points in a match that clocked just over four hours.
Dimitrov retires with injury
Bulgarian 16th seed Grigor Dimitrov was leading 6-2, 6-4, 5-7, 0-3 against American Marcos Giron before he was forced to retire with an injury.
Dimitrov was 5-1 up in the third set and had three match points before losing nine games in a row.
Andujar stuns Thiem in five sets
Unseeded Spaniard Pablo Andujar upset fourth seed Dominic Thiem of Austria 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the second round. Thiem made 61 unforced errors and seven double faults as he ran out of steam after claiming the opening two sets.