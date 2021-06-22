When a storm of a U.S. Open near a turbulent ocean became a matter of survival against the beast of golf, one dude steadied. He refrained from blunder and harsh foliage where all others could not. He even made two closing putts totaling 42 feet and sure to jazz up the rest of his life with merriment.
Jon Rahm at 26 grasped the major title many had pegged for him for a few years running by now. He became the first U.S. Open winner from Spain, hailing from that Atlantic coast that also honed Severiano Ballesteros and José María Olazábal. He stayed afloat on a leader board from which a slew of virtuosos sank, and then he curled in a 24-foot birdie putt on No. 17 and an 18-foot birdie putt on No. 18. By then, he had played the back nine in seven pars and two birdies, the only player in the six closing groups to play that stretch in bogey-freedom.
He signed his scorecard at 6-under-par 278, relished his one-shot lead and waited for one last guy to go awry. Way back at No. 15 just then, that would be Louis Oosthuizen, the brilliant 38-year-old South African and 2010 British Open dominator whose bouquet of runner-up finishes in majors would reach six strong since 2012, not to mention two in a row. Once Oosthuizen went into the wild and woolly bushes near No. 17 - but not that near - and wound up with a bogey to fall two behind with one to play, Rahm's path looked golden.
It had been some path lately.
Rahm would be the same guy who led Jack Nicklaus's Memorial in Ohio by six shots on June 5 when the officials came to get him to tell him he had tested positive for the coronavirus and would have to exit. Ten days of isolation followed. A U.S. Open followed that.
He won it, proving he must have some kind of mettle.
It became his sixth PGA Tour win and his second at the absurd beauty of Torrey Pines, which handles a regular winter tour stop as well. It became an unlikely clear finish to a murky Sunday.
The hurly-burly went in two distinctive phases, exhilaration and regurgitation. In the first, a batch of the world's most accomplished players gathered in a blob of wonder atop the leader board, the bright lights so teeming it could challenge one brain to follow. In the second, that same batch plunged with a near-unanimous dispatch, until the same brain might banish some from thought and say, Oh yeah, him just moments later.
There they were - defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, 2020 PGA champion Collin Morikawa, four-time major champion Brooks Koepka - and then there they were not. Their careen reached its quintessence when DeChambeau, a full-on threat to repeat after his first 10 holes stretched a bogey-free streak to 30 holes, finally finished No. 17.
He finished that in quadruple-bogey 8.
He finished it eight shots worse off than not long before.
The leader board did look like some haughty club with a couple of stragglers. Early on, the 10 players bunched within 5 under par and 3 under par boasted five major winners with 11 major titles.
The less-famous mingled among them only here and there. Third-round co-leader Russell Henley suffered bogeys on Nos. 6 through 8 and faded. Third-round co-leader Mackenzie Hughes faded, then re-emerged, then hit a shot on No. 11 that struck a cart path, bounced up into a tree and stayed there between twigs.
Nearby witnesses raised their cameras to record the novelty.
Then, as if by some decree of some diabolical committee, all those remarkable golfers began to sputter like lavish jalopies. The leader board began to look like somebody opened some trap door and left everybody tumbling downward.
DeChambeau reached No. 11 and started making visits into the scruffier vegetation and other places until he had splattered two bogeys and a double across three holes and plunged from a brief lead at 5 under par to a dungeon four shots worse, all of it even before No. 17. "I didn't get off the rails at all," he said. "It's just golf." Morikawa, whose golf doesn't trade in wretched messes, made a wretched mess of No. 13 in a nightmare of shots rolling back from the front of the green and howling as they flew over said green, a double-bogey 7 the result. "Sometimes," the wise young man said, "you just hit some bad shots, and it all happened all at the wrong time."
McIlroy had looked like a wizened owl among the bunch at 32, parring the first 10 holes U.S. Open-style, then three-putted to bogey No. 11 and visited a green-side bunker on his double-bogey tour of No. 12. Speaking of green-side bunkers, Koepka found them on Nos. 16 and 18, turning 4-under-par contention into 2-under-par sighing. "All in all, I didn't really have my stuff," he said.
In all the free-fall, a name suddenly materialized: Harris English. Hello, Mr. English, and nice to see you again after a fourth-place finish last U.S. Open at Winged Foot. When he concluded a week as an afterthought and birdied three of the last five holes, including the final two, from 26 feet and from on the par-5 No. 18 in two, he stood at 3 under par, and lucky for him, he could keep that score without having to play any more golf.
"It's so hard to win," he said. "There's so many good players out here. I had my first win in seven or eight years this year at Kapalua, and it's not easy."
It's so hard to win, and then one guy proved so good at doing it.