Samurai Japan win long-awaited baseball gold

YOKOHAMA (Japan News) – For a baseball-loving country like Japan, it was a victory long overdue.
Masato Morishita and four relievers combined on a six-hit shutout and Japan defeated the United States 2-0 in the final of the Olympic baseball tournament on Saturday at Yokohama Stadium.
It was only the second Olympic baseball gold for the team known as Samurai Japan, but first as an official event on the Olympic program. The other title came at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, when baseball had just demonstration sport status.
"We had a good team, and we played a good game," said manager Atsunori Inaba, who exchanged hugs with his coaches after the final out was recorded and received the ceremonial victory tosses into the air.
After Morishita, a right-hander for the Hiroshima Carp, held the Americans to three hits over five scoreless innings, Inaba made extensive use of his bullpen in completing the shutout.
Since baseball was made an official sport at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, Japan had made the championship game only once, taking home a silver medal from Atlanta in 1996.
The IOC decided to drop baseball after the 2008 Beijing Games, but Japan struggled to a fourth-place finish there even though the pro leagues had allowed its players to participate.
Inaba took on the heavy task facing the pro baseball world at the Tokyo Games, for which baseball was reinstated. He had played at the Beijing Games and was well aware of the disappointment and the criticism that accompanied defeat.
When he was approached to take the manager's job, he placed a rare call to his father and confided his anguish over the decision. "It might cause problems for the family," he said. Nevertheless, he took the job, thinking, "An Olympic debt can only be repaid at the Olympics."
In order to get the most out of his players, he created an atmosphere that facilitated communication. During games, batters and coaches would exchange ideas and search for clues to get rallies going. The team became one. There was the time cleanup hitter Seiya Suzuki of the Carp drew a walk that led to a run. Key hitter Hayato Sakamoto of the Yomiuri Giants even suggested bunting a runner over.
Baseball will again be left out of the Olympics at the 2024 Paris Games. "We don't know when the next time will come," Inaba said, "but we'll be going for the gold medal."
In the bronze-medal game, the Dominican Republic defeated South Korea 10-6.
In the end, it was Carp reliever Ryoji Kuribayashi who finished up the victory.
Protecting a two-run lead in the ninth inning, he got the final out on a groundout to second base, then jumped into the arms of SoftBank Hawks catcher Takuya Kai, who had rushed to the mound.
The starter Morishita left the mound after five innings with a one-run lead, and the parade of relievers began. First up was the Hawks' Kodai Senga, who pitched two scoreless innings against the U.S. on Aug. 2, then the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters' Hiromi Ito took over in the seventh.
With a runner on in the eighth and the Americans' left-handed hitting No. 3 batter due up, Inaba switched to the Hanshin Tigers' Suguru Iwasaki who got three straight outs. The three did not give up a run all tournament as set up for the closer Kuribayashi.
Inaba remained conscious of using middle relief pitchers for that role. "They can be more effective in a role that they are familiar with," Inaba said.
But nothing was set in stone, as Inaba remained flexible depending on the player's condition. "I have a certain plan, but decisions were made naturally as the tournament progressed."
One piece that fit into the puzzle was Ito.
The rookie right-hander and starter for the Nippon Ham Fighters had been a reliever on the Japan national university team before turning pro. "He throws hard and is fearless," Inaba said.
Ito has a powerful fastball, and he changes the curve and speed of his slider. During pre-tournament training camps and exhibition games, Ito showed he would be effective in handling crucial situations.
Although also only a rookie, Kuribayashi's ability to get strikeouts earned him the role of closer. As Inaba searched for a winning relay of relievers, the final baton pass always went to Kuribayashi, who closed every game as Japan went 5-0.
"Everyone was determined to set down each batter one at a time, and we were able to put that together to allow zero runs," Inaba said.
With the right people in the right places, the leader and the players who responded to him paved a road to the gold medal.