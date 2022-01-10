WASHINGTON — Human rights watchdog Amnesty International has urged President Joe Biden to close the Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Cuba, which has been operational for 20 years this month.
The camp stands for arbitrariness, injustice and torture, Amnesty's U.S. expert Sumit Bhattacharyya told dpa in Washington, D.C.
Bhattacharyya urged Biden to close the camp and bring people who were involved in torture or other illegal activities there to justice.
The camp now has 39 detainees left. It was established under the government of Republican President George W. Bush to hold suspected Islamist terrorists without trial after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C.