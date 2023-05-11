Anger in Pakistan over Khan graft arrest

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Paramilitary troops arrested Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan on the orders of the anti-corruption bureau, a development that threatens to escalate the cash-strapped nation’s political crisis and draw thousands of his supporters to the streets.
Dozens of security officials escorted Khan into a black SUV while others beat back some of his supporters in a court complex in Islamabad, according to video footage shared by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on social media. The party called for supporters to come out and “defend” their country, calling for protests across major cities in Pakistan.
Khan’s party said he had been picked up in connection with a graft investigation involving a plot of land. The 70-year-old politician is in custody at the National Accountability Bureau’s headquarters, the police said.
The NAB could present Khan in a special court and request to keep him in custody to assist with the investigation - a decision that will be contested, said his lawyer Intazar Hussain Panjutha. But first, Khan’s legal team is taking up the “illegal” arrest with the Islamabad High court’s chief justice, who has already summoned the police chief, he added.
Officials from the anti-corruption body told the Associated Press that the NAB had issued arrest warrants for Khan last week, for which he had not obtained bail - something that would protect him from arrest under the country’s laws.
The NAB has been used as a tool to go after political opponents in the past. Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail were kept in custody for months before being released and found innocent.
Khan faces a slew of court cases and was set to be formally indicted Wednesday in a case that involved allegations that he did not properly disclose earnings from the sale of state gifts from his time in office.
Politico-economic upheaval
Pakistan’s benchmark KSE-100 Index fell by 1.2%, the most in almost seven weeks, after news of the arrest. Pakistan’s dollar debt pared earlier gains, with the bond due April 2024 retreating to 50.1 cents on the dollar from its session high of 51.3 cents.
“More protests, more disruption, more violence, and more political and economic dysfunction is on the way,” said Hasnain Malik, a strategist at Tellimer in Dubai. “Taking the painful decisions the economy needs and holding orderly elections will become even harder now.”
The latest upheaval comes as Pakistan is grappling with an economy in deep distress. Moody’s Investor Service has warned the nation could default without an International Monetary Fund bailout, as its financing options beyond June are uncertain.
Islamabad is struggling to restart a $6.5 billion bailout program from the Washington-based lender, which has stalled after the government failed to meet some loan conditions. Political tensions will only add to the risks of a delay.
Over the weekend, Khan had once again accused the nation’s powerful military of being behind at least two attempts to murder him, focusing on the alleged involvement of a senior official from the Inter-Service Intelligence, or ISI, which oversees Pakistan’s internal security.
The army had slammed his remarks and asked him to address the matter in court.
The politician is agitating for early elections after getting ousted in April 2022 in a no-confidence vote. Emboldened by strong support in opinion polls and rallies, Khan has shown no signs of backing down against the government and the army and is seeking support from the Supreme Court to hold polls in two provinces for a start.
With assistance from Ismail Dilawar and Netty Ismail.