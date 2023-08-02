Iran, Belarus sign arms co-op agreement

TEHRAN — The Islamic Republic of Iran and Belarus signed an arms cooperation agreement on Monday, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported.
The defense ministers of both countries signed the memorandum of understanding in the Iranian capital Tehran. Details of the agreement were not made public.
"Belarus holds a special place in Iran's foreign policy," said Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, according to IRNA.
Both countries are viewed as key supporters of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
According to Western intelligence agencies, Tehran has also supplied Moscow with so-called kamikaze drones.
Tehran denies the allegation and has stressed its claim of neutrality in the war.
Iran and Russia, who both face extensive international sanctions, have expanded cooperation in many areas.