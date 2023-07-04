Macron pushes for an end to looting, riots

PARIS RIOTS: French police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe in the Champs-Élysées area of Paris on July 1, 2023, five days after a 17-year-old man was killed by police in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris. French police arrested 1311 people nationwide during a fourth consecutive night of rioting over the killing of a teenager by police, the interior ministry said on July 1, 2023. France had deployed 45,000 officers overnight backed by light armored vehicles and crack police units to quell the violence over the death of 17-year-old Nahel, killed during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb on June 27, 2023. Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images