10 injured when bridge collapses in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (Tribune News Service) — Hours before President Joe Biden was to visit Pittsburgh on Friday to tout his infrastructure plan, a bridge with a troubled inspection history collapsed, injuring 10 people and stranding seven vehicles, including a Port Authority bus, on the wrecked structure that spans a ravine in Frick Park.
Three people were rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a fourth person – one of two passengers on the bus — was taken to a hospital about two hours later, local officials said.
“We were fortunate,” Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said, that no one was killed.
Later Friday, after he visited the site of the collapse, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a disaster emergency proclamation for Allegheny County, authorizing state agencies to use all available resources and personnel to manage this emergency situation without being hampered by usually required bidding and contract procedures.
“With the Fern Hollow Bridge seeing more than 14,000 cars daily, it’s critical that we act quickly to reconstruct it so that commerce can continue, and life is not interrupted,” Mr. Wolf said. “This declaration allows us to support the county in getting to work quickly, making funding available, and reducing red tape or other barriers to completion.”
The collapse of the 52-year-old steel rigid frame bridge took place as the city prepared for a visit from Mr. Biden, who took a detour to visit the disaster scene before moving onto his scheduled visit to Hazelwood to push his $1 trillion plan to overhaul the nation's infrastructure — including bridges.
Vehicles were caught in the wreckage, falling with the bridge, and an articulated Port Authority bus was trapped on a slab of the remnants of the span.
In a whirlwind rescue, Fire Chief Darryl Jones said crews rappelled 100 to 150 feet down the steep hillside in order to help pluck the injured people out of the rubble, later earning praise from the president.
"These guys deserve an incredible amount of credit going down here," Mr. Biden said while visiting the scene.
About 6 p.m., Chief Jones said emergency crews were transitioning from the response phase to the recovery phase of the situation by working to remove the five vehicles that fell into the ravine and securing the area.
He said he was confident that no one was trapped under the bridge.
"We called in our Pennsylvania Urban Search and Rescue Strike Team 1 who have the equipment and personnel to go in, drill in various spots of the bridge decking, [and] look inside the void spaces making sure no one was there, and fortunately no one was found," Chief Jones said, adding that police K-9s assisted in the search.
Further detailing the collapse, Chief Jones said the bridge did not fall suddenly, and allowed the vehicles to ride the deck down to the bottom of the ravine. He said he believes that's why the injuries were not more severe.
Some of the commuters who went into the ravine were able to get themselves out of their vehicles, he said.
One resident who lives near the park was startled in bed.
“There was a boom, then a monster sound,” said Melissa Bakth, who said she heard the four-lane bridge collapse, followed by the rushing sound of a gas line that broke. “It was so loud, and it didn’t stop."
In a statement, Port Authority said the bus that became trapped — the 61B Braddock-Swissvale — was headed outbound on the bridge around 6:45 a.m. and had nearly reached the east end of the bridge when it collapsed.
Adam Brandolph, a port authority spokesman, said the bus slid backward at about a 45-degree angle, but it stopped when its rear got caught on part of the rubble. Emergency crews were then able to pull out the driver and the two passengers.
Port Authority initially said the bus driver and the two passengers onboard escaped without injury, but Chief Jones said two of those three people were among the 10 injured.
The collapse also triggered what Chief Jones said was a massive gas leak when a line broke, which emitted a sound like a jet engine, on Forbes near South Dallas Avenue.
Peoples spokesman Barry Kuckovich said crews quickly turned off the gas and isolated the break, but that several nearby families were initially evacuated from their homes. They have since been allowed to return.
Lee Schmidt, the city's acting public safety director, said the investigation into the collapse would involve multiple agencies, including the Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Mr. Schmidt said Frick Park will remain closed until further notice, and a 100-yard area around the site of the collapse that will be monitored by police.
"We please ask everyone to stay away from the scene," Mr. Schmidt said. "We don't want to see anyone get injured or hurt. The hillsides are very steep, the trails are full of snow, and there could be debris and instability that we're not aware of, so we ask the public to stay out."
The removal of the vehicles from the ravine will be a multi-day process, according to city police spokeswoman Cara Cruz.
“A lot of work is going to need to be done,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.
Mr. Fitzgerald said it could take at least a year for the bridge to be replaced, if all goes well. He credited the snowy morning Friday for keeping people at home later than usual from work and school as the reason why more vehicles weren't on the bridge when it collapsed, and on the trails below.