MINNEAPOLIS — Two autopsies of George Floyd differ on exactly what caused his death, but they agree on this much: The 46-year-old African American man was a victim of homicide.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released a report Monday saying that Floyd died of "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression." The report notes that Floyd also suffered from heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use, but it does not list those factors in the cause of death.
The official results contrast with an independent autopsy commissioned by Floyd's family, which was released earlier Monday. That autopsy, conducted by former New York City medical examiner Michael Baden and the University of Michigan's Allecia Wilson, determined that he died of "asphyxiation from sustained pressure" after being pinned down by his neck and back.
"Essentially, George died because he needed a breath," Benjamin Crump, an attorney for the family, said at a news conference Monday.
'The ambulance was his hearse'
Baden said no underlying medical conditions caused or contributed the Floyd's May 25 death. Floyd, who was suspected of trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a deli, died after an arrest in which 44-year-old police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck, even after he lost consciousness. Other officers also helped restrain Floyd.
"The officers killed him based on a knee to his neck for almost nine minutes and two knees on his back, compressing his lungs," Crump said. "The ambulance was his hearse."
Chauvin was arrested Friday on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Floyd's family has pushed for first-degree murder charges, and Crump said they want the other officers involved to be prosecuted "to the fullest extent of the law."