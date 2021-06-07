20 civilians killed in clashes with Myanmar junta soldiers

About 20 civilians have been killed in clashes with soldiers from Myanmar's military junta in the southern Ayeyarwady river delta region on Saturday, according to the Delta News Agency.
The clashes began early Saturday after junta forces arrested a local community leader and beat him in front of villagers, a local woman told dpa. Villagers then turned on the soldiers, using hunting and farming equipment to attack them, she added. At least 150 fully armed soldiers then began firing at the local villagers in response.
The military staged a coup in early February, deposing the civilian government under Aung San Suu Kyi and placing her under house arrest.
Since then, the regime has been brutally cracking down on dissent. Despite this, however, protests continue in Myanmar on a daily basis.
According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a non-profit, more than 845 people have been killed and over 5,000 have been detained since the military coup and ensuing clashes.