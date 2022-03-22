At least 24 people, including several children, were shot Saturday night when gunfire broke out outside a car show in Dumas, Arkansas.
At least one of the victims has died, officials said.
The shooting began around 7 p.m. Saturday at the 16th annual “Hood-Nic,” short for neighborhood picnic, event held by the Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization, according to the Arkansas State Troopers.
Agents with the state police’s Criminal Investigation Division are still questioning witnesses and victims and state troopers are “assisting Dumas police officers restoring calm to the community and securing the crime scene,” according to the ASP.
Police said that one person of interest is in custody, but that there may have been more than one shooter.
Neither the suspect nor the victims have been publicly identified and their conditions have not been released.
The Hood-Nic event, held on the first weekend of spring break every year, raises money to pay for “scholarships, school supplies and more to deserving individuals.”
Dumas is located about 90 miles southeast of Little Rock.
4 shot at SWSX festival in Austin
A gunman opened fire at an Austin intersection early Sunday morning as the annual South by Southwest festival was coming to a close.
Four people were shot, but there were no life-threatening injuries, according to the Austin Police Department. All four were taken to a “casualty collection point,” then by ambulance to a nearby trauma center, according to the Austin-Travis County EMS.
None of the victims have been publicly identified.
A suspect was taken into custody around 6 a.m., about two hours later, but was also not identified. No charges have been announced.
A spokesperson for the Austin Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily News Sunday.
The weeklong SXSW festival returned to in-person festivities this year after being virtual two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Featured speakers this year included Lizzo, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke and Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson.