A Family Dollar store security guard was fatally shot in Flint, Michigan, on Friday after telling a customer her child had to wear a face mask to enter the store, prosecutors said.
An argument began when the security guard, Calvin Munerlyn, 43, told Sharmel Lashe Teague, 45, that customers needed to wear face masks in the store, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said at a Monday news conference. She yelled at him, spit on him and drove off, Leyton said. About 20 minutes later, her car returned to the store and her husband and son, Larry Edward Teague, 44, and Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 23, stepped out and confronted Munerlyn, according to investigators who spoke to witnesses in the store and reviewed surveillance video. Bishop shot him, Leyton said.
Leyton said Munerlyn was doing his job, protecting others and enforcing a statewide executive order. In Michigan, people are required to wear face coverings in grocery stores, which can refuse service to anyone who isn't wearing a mask.
"We simply can't devolve into an 'us versus them' mentality," he said. "We need to make a commitment as a community to do the things necessary to allow us to stay healthy and turn a page on this crisis together. Not for ourselves but for Calvin Munerlyn, who lost his life needlessly and senselessly."
Michigan State Police arrested Sharmel Teague but are searching for the two men, Special 1st Lt. David Kaiser said.
All three are charged with first-degree premeditated murder and gun counts. Larry Teague is additionally charged with violating the mandate requiring people to wear face coverings inside grocery stores, which is a misdemeanor, Leyton said.