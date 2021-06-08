3 people dead, 5 injured in shooting near Miami Dade-Kendall campus

MIAMI — Another Miami-Dade mass shooting and a possibly connected car crash killed three people and sent five others to the hospital with gunshot wounds, Miami-Dade police said Sunday morning.
The woman shot dead was a Florida Department of Corrections officer. Two men, who might have been shot, died when their red Toyota Camry smashed into a wall of Miami Dade College's Kendall campus while leaving the scene of the shooting.
Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said a gun was found in the crashed car, but the actual relationship to the shooting remains under investigation.
While speaking with media outside crime scene tape near Southwest 107th Street and 109th Court, Ramirez said people were leaving a graduation party in a strip mall around 2 a.m. when the shooters rolled up and began firing. He said investigators were looking for a dark car, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu, and a white Toyota Camry.
Social media advertisements put the party at the Hookah Inn, 10549 SW 109th Ct.
'This is the new pandemic'
Coming a week after a Memorial Day Weekend drenched in bullets and death, most notably the attack at the El Mula Banquet Hall in Northwest Miami-Dade's Country Club of Miami area that killed three people and injured 20, a reporter asked Ramirez if Miami-Dade is safe.
"The question you've got to ask is 'Is America safe?" Ramirez said. "This type of violence, it's not like it's only happening in Miami-Dade County. This plague of gun violence is happening throughout our country, throughout our youth, throughout our communities.
"This is the new pandemic."