5 fetuses found in DC home of woman charged in abortion clinic blockade

WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) – Five fetuses were removed from a Southeast Washington home Wednesday, the same day a federal indictment was announced against nine people in the 2020 blockade of an abortion clinic with chain and rope.
The residence was where Lauren Handy, one of the people indicted, was arrested and had lived or stayed, according to two law enforcement officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely discuss the case.
Handy and eight others were indicted on federal civil rights counts, with prosecutors alleging that she and others violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.
Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, District of Columbia police were called to the 400 block of Sixth Street SE to investigate a tip "regarding potential bio-hazard material at the location."
The items recovered were fetuses aborted "in accordance with D.C. law," Ashan Benedict, executive assistant D.C. police chief, said at a news conference Thursday.
"There doesn't seem to be anything criminal in nature about that except for how they got into this house," Benedict said.
Benedict said he couldn't confirm that the home was Handy's. D.C. police were not involved in the investigation, he said.
Authorities have not said how the fetuses were obtained and how they came to be in the home.
The discovery came the same day authorities announced the indictment of the nine people who prosecutors say had gathered near the doors of a D.C. reproductive health clinic in October 2020.
They were waiting for the facility to open and charged in after a medical specialist unlocked the doors, an indictment says.
They then began barricading the entrances with chairs from the waiting room, according to prosecutors.
"We have people intervening physically with their bodies to prevent women from entering the clinic to murder their children," Jonathan Darnel, reportedly one of the intruders, said in a Facebook Live broadcast documenting the event, according to court documents.
The nine have been charged with conspiracy and violating the FACE Act, "which prohibits threats of force, obstruction and property damage intended to interfere with reproductive health care services," according to the Justice Department. Prosecutors did not provide the name of the clinic in the indictment.
Court records do not indicate whether the nine defendants have attorneys.
None of the defendants could be reached for comment Thursday. No one answered the door at the Sixth Street rowhouse basement apartment where Handy stayed, or responded to a note left there requesting comment. Phone messages left with numbers associated with the apartment were not immediately returned.
The indictment comes as more states pass legislation restricting abortion access. In the six months after Texas passed a ban on abortions past the six-week mark, lawmakers in more than a dozen states have proposed similar bills. On March 23, Gov. Brad Little, R, of Idaho signed a bill into law modeled after the one in Texas.
Governors in at least two more states Wednesday signed bills prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks.
The group of nine protesters in D.C. began conspiring through calls and text messages Oct. 15, 2020, prosecutors said. They were scattered in various states, including Virginia, New York, Massachusetts, Michigan and New Jersey, court records show, and agreed to meet in D.C. to execute their plan.
At some point after Oct. 15, Handy, a 28-year-old, called the clinic to make an appointment for 9 a.m. on Oct. 22 under the alias "Hazel Jenkins," the indictment says.
Handy arrived minutes before the clinic opened and approached a medical specialist, identifying herself as Jenkins, the indictment says.
As the rest of the group waited for the clinic to open, Darnel, 40, of Arlington, Va., created a Facebook event called "No one dies today," prosecutors said, adding in the description "Starting soon! Tune in!"
Once the facility opened, Darnel started a Facebook Live video, and the group "forcefully pushed through the clinic door into the clinic's waiting room," the indictment says. As he charged in, Jay Smith, 32, of Freeport, N.Y., caused a nurse "to stumble and sprain her ankle," prosecutors said.
As members of the group blocked the doors with chairs, Paulette Harlow, 73, of Kingston, Mass., allegedly unloaded a duffel bag filled with a chain and rope. She and four others then sat in the chairs and "chained and roped themselves together," according to the indictment.
Meanwhile, two others - William Goodman, 52, of the Bronx and Heather Idoni, 61, of Linden, Mich. - stationed themselves in front of the employee entrance. A patient who had arrived for her appointment attempted to enter the clinic using both doors but was blocked by the group, the indictment says.
Darnel continued documenting the events on Facebook Live, prosecutors said, at one point saying the "rescuers are doing their job. They're not allowing women to enter the abortion clinic."
Handy, appears to be an active member of the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising group, according to its website. A tweet from an account with a profile picture that matched the image listed for Handy on the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising website said Wednesday that she was released after her arrest.
"Thank u for the prayers & kind words," she wrote. "I encourage people to not forget the victims of abortion violence. They most importantly deserve our tears & prayers."
If found guilty, the nine defendants each face 11 years in prison, as well as three years of supervised release and up to a $350,000 fine.