5 sailors missing in Navy helicopter crash off San Diego coast

CRASH: An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Raptors" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, takes off of the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). A similar Navy helicopter operating from the ship crashed off the coast of San Diego on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Petty Officer 2nd Class Amber Smalley/U.S. Navy