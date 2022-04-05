6 dead, 12 wounded in Sacramento shooting

Six people are dead and at least 12 have been hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday, police said.
Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester asked the public for help in identifying any suspects and providing any information "to help us solve this," according to video of her comments posted to Twitter by ABC News. She said police have not made any arrests.
"Right now, our investigators are arriving on scene," Lester said in a briefing. "This is very, very preliminary, so we do not have a lot of details to share."
The shooting was in an area lined with bars and restaurants, blocks from the State Capitol and the Golden 1 Center, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball.
The venue hosted a concert by rap star Tyler, the Creator on Saturday night. Lester said it was unclear whether the shooting was "associated with any particular club or event."
Lester said police in the area heard gunshots at 2 a.m. local time and arrived at the intersection of 10th and K streets to find a "very large crowd" and several shooting victims. Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background.
Bailey Willis of Lincoln, Calif., said she and her husband witnessed the aftermath from the third-floor window of the Citizen Hotel, where they were staying.
"We didn't know what was going on," Willis said, her voice quavering. "We just saw these people terrified and they were screaming and holding each other and the cops were just barricading."
Terra Henry of Carmichael, Calif., who also was staying at the hotel, said she saw a man running and crying, "My baby's gone, my baby's gone."
There were still bodies on the street as of 10:30 a.m. Pacific time, according to a law enforcement official who wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. Police said in a tweet that a "large police presence will remain" at the scene. Lester said police have secured the site, describing it as "very complex and complicated."
Police are investigating a video posted to social media showing a brawl unfolding on a sidewalk as the shooting erupts.
"We can't confirm if that fight is what caused the shooting, or if there were two things going on at once," Sgt. Zach Eaton, a police spokesman, told The Post. He said police are encouraging anybody with relevant video footage to submit it to the department through a link or the QR code it provided.
Police have closed a swath of downtown - between J and L streets to the north and south and 9th and 13th streets to the east and west - a zone that is likely to remain shut down until Monday as the investigation goes on, Eaton said.
Residents are encouraged to avoid the surrounding areas, he said. "We appreciate the public's patience with us," he said.
Officials have opened City Hall, which will serve as an information center for victims' families, with city staff and police on hand, the Sacramento Police Department announced.
"Thoughts and prayers are not nearly enough," Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said at a news conference. "We must do more as a city, state and as a nation. This senseless epidemic of gun violence must be addressed. How many unending tragedies does it take before we begin to cure the sickness in this country?"
Earlier, Steinberg wrote on Twitter, "The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend."
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement that his administration is monitoring the situation and working with state and local law enforcement.
"What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief," Newsom, D, said. "The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage."
The violence in Sacramento unfolded just hours after a mass shooting in Dallas. At least 10 people were shot, with one reported dead, at an outdoor concert, according to the Dallas Police Department. Three of the victims were juveniles.
"A preliminary investigation determined that at the event, one individual fired a gun into the air, then another unknown individual fired a gun in the crowd's direction," Dallas police said in a statement.