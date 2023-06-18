7 key findings from the new federal report on Minneapolis police force

The Justice Department on Friday released the findings of its civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department launched in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd.
Here are seven conclusions from the report, which found deep, systemic problems in the department:
1. Minneapolis police use excessive force
The report says officers use excessive, unconstitutional force, "often when no force is necessary."
Investigators examined incident files for every Minneapolis police shooting between Jan. 1, 2016, and Aug. 16, 2022, along with an in-custody death during that same period, and looked at hundreds of incidents of "less-lethal force" between Jan. 1, 2016, and Sept. 30, 2021.
Officers would often use unnecessary force, including deadly force, to subdue people they encountered and "obtain immediate compliance with orders, often forgoing meaningful de-escalation tactics," the report said. It said officers sometimes used this force "within seconds of giving a lawful or even an unlawful order."
2. Officers discriminate against Black and Native American people
The report said investigators "have reasonable cause" to conclude that Minneapolis police conduct racially discriminatory policing against Black and Native American people, based on how officers conduct stops, patrol neighborhoods and use force.
The report said Minneapolis police officers carry out more searches during stops with Black and Native American people than White people in similar circumstances and use force more often on Black and Native American people during these stops.
3. After Floyd, police ignored requirement to document race of those they stopped
After Floyd was killed in May 2020, public attention on law enforcement and racial justice issues skyrocketed nationwide.
Right around the same time, the report said, Minneapolis police "suddenly stopped reporting race and gender in a large number of stops," even though they were required to do so.
The Minneapolis police force "has long been on notice about racial disparities and officers' failure to document data on race during stops," the report said. Just before Floyd was killed, "the percentage of daily stops with known race data recorded" was estimated to be about 71%. Afterward, it dropped to about 35%, a decrease that continued for the next two years.
4. Department did little to counter racial bias
The investigation found evidence that some Minneapolis police officers and supervisors "have made discriminatory statements and committed discriminatory acts," but these often resulted in no real discipline.
The report ticked through a series of troubling accounts, notably citing a remark by a high-ranking officer - a lieutenant who oversaw the Minneapolis Police Department's use-of-force training - that demonstrators during a May 2020 protest were likely White because "there's not looting and fires." The report said other officers made racist comments to and about Black people in custody, or about Black people generally.
Such incidents were not hidden nor whispered but fairly out in the open, the report said, adding: "In fact, in the incidents we heard about, officers made little effort to hide them."
When the department did "hold officers accountable for biased conduct, it was often only after public outrage," the report said. But even then, the report added, the department's response to officers and the public failed to make clear that such behavior would not be tolerated.
5. Minneapolis police shoot at people unnecessarily
Investigators examined 19 police shootings between Jan. 1, 2016, and Aug. 16, 2022, and concluded that while "this number is relatively small," a high share of them were unconstitutional.
"At times, officers shot at people without first determining whether there was an immediate threat of harm to the officers or others," the report said.
It described officers firing shots "without regard to people in their line of fire," including a case involving officers who were responding to a call about gunfire. Responding officers sent a car full of people out of the area by telling them to reverse down a one-way street, the report said.
An off-duty officer who was also responding to the scene was on the same street, and this car full of people backed into his police car. The off-duty officer got out of his vehicle and, "within three seconds," fired his gun at the car, hitting it near the left rear window, the report said.
6. Officers use neck restraints unreasonably, even after a ban
Investigators reviewed dozens of cases in which Minneapolis police used neck restraints, concluding that "most of these restraints were unreasonable."
Officers used neck restraints on people who were not posing a threat, or "who were accused of low-level offenses, were passively resisting arrest, or had merely angered the officer," the report said.
In one example, police were depicted in the report as "sneaking up behind an unarmed Latino man and choking him until he blacked out." In another, police are described as responding to a 2017 call from a woman saying her teenage children had assaulted her. When they found a Black 14-year-old on a bedroom floor playing on a phone, they moved to arrest him, and he pulled away, the report said.
One officer hit the teen in the head with a flashlight repeatedly, pinned him to the wall by his throat and knelt on his back or neck, keeping it there for more than 15 minutes, the report said. The report identified this officer as Derek Chauvin, who was later convicted of murdering Floyd.
In June 2020, not long after Chauvin was filmed kneeling on a gasping Floyd, the Minneapolis police revised its policies and banned all neck restraints and chokeholds. Officers viewed the change as an unnecessary reaction, the report said, and they continued to use neck restraints.
7. Poor accountability and oversight
The report described the Minneapolis police force's own accountability system as "fundamentally flawed."
Significant allegations of wrongdoing "are mischaracterized or ignored," the report said. "Officers who commit serious misconduct are diverted to coaching or retraining, and sometimes, the coaching or retraining never happens."
Discipline is a rarity, the report added, and complaints may sit unexamined for years. Even when the department does investigate complaints, inquiries are beset by delays and sidestep "key investigative steps."
In one case, when an officer was accused of using excessive force at a barbecue in front of multiple witnesses, the investigator did not interview any of the eight officers at the scene, the report said.