9/11 families gather at ground zero for 20th anniversary

PAYING RESPECTS: From left, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Bloomberg's partner Diana Taylor and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) participate in a moment of silence during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on Saturday, Sept. 11, in New York City. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Tribune News Service