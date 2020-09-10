A 'blue shift' in mail ballots could set off election chaos

When polls closed in Arizona's U.S. Senate race in November 2018, initial results from in-person voting showed Republican Martha McSally in the lead. Her advantage evaporated in the days that followed with the tallying of postal ballots.
"Electoral corruption - call for a new election?" President Donald Trump posted on Twitter at the time. His suggestion had no effect, and McSally conceded to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema six days after Election Day.
A similar "blue shift," with blue representing Democrats, could play out in the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, with the Republican Trump, 74, ahead in early returns and Democrat Joe Biden, 77, emerging as the winner in the days that follow.
Nearly half of Democrats say they plan to vote by mail, while only one quarter of Republicans plan to do so, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling in August. Demand is driven in no small part by fear of infection from the coronavirus in public.
Counting mail ballots is often slower because officials must open thick envelopes, verify the ballots and validate voters' identities, compared with the simpler, speedier process at a polling center where voters cast ballots in person.
Biden's campaign is bracing for Trump to complain the contest is being stolen as the lead shifts, say people close to the Biden campaign.
Even some Republicans worry that Trump might exploit the uncertainty to cast doubt on the results if he ends up losing.
"The longer it takes to count absentee ballots, the more the narrative will take hold among Trump supporters and will be their 'proof' to question unfavorable election results," said Dennis Darnoi, a Republican strategist based in Michigan, a state Trump won by less than a percentage point in 2016.