A city that tried to regulate guns

BOULDER, Colo. - In the days before the vote, there was a dress rehearsal of sorts, testing how quickly city council members could duck behind their bank of seats, known as a dais, that had been made bulletproof before the occasion.
"We talked through how to get out both of the doors behind the dais. We talked about how to find the exits," Mayor Sam Weaver, a Democrat, said of the 2018 meeting when the city council here voted unanimously to ban assault rifles amid death threats and before an audience that included armed protesters.
"So it was clearly more than just theoretical at that point," Weaver said. "It was probably the most intense piece of council work I have ever done."
The night this city banned assault weapons provides a vivid, frightening example of how hard corralling gun ownership and mass shootings has been in Colorado, where the killings at Columbine High School in 1999 and in movie theater in Aurora 13 years later have proved that gun violence here is far from theoretical.
And like much of Colorado's history with gun control, which tracks the grim mile markers of the nation's mass shootings, the step to ban assault rifles was legally fraught, followed a recent gun-related tragedy and ultimately did little to prevent the next one, which unfolded Monday in the aisles of a King Soopers grocery store here, where authorities say a 21-year-old armed with a pistol and an assault rifle killed 10 people.
A state court overturned Boulder's assault weapons ban just days before Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who appeared in court on 10 charges of homicide for the first time Thursday, and will be held without bail pending trial, allegedly traveled a half-hour from his home to carry out the killings.
Law enforcement officials have not disclosed where he acquired the Ruger AR-556 rifle within a week of the shooting. Nor have Boulder's elected leaders directly blamed the ruling that lifted the assault weapons ban for the tragedy.
But the shooting has revived questions across Colorado about gun ownership and the rights of cities, whose prevailing politics sometimes lie outside those of the state, to make their own laws for reasons of public safety. In the days since the shooting, Boulder officials and the city's representatives to the state legislature have called for immediate action on a statewide assault-weapons ban and the lifting of the state law prohibiting cities from regulating gun ownership.
"I'm not going to pretend that if that law wasn't struck down, this wouldn't have happened," said state Sen. Stephen Fenberg, a Democrat, the chamber's majority leader, whose district includes Boulder. "But it doesn't mean it shouldn't be addressed."
For decades, Boulder has been in the liberal vanguard of same-sex marriage, marijuana legalization and the "sanctuary city" movement, which seeks to protect undocumented migrants and refugees from federal immigration authorities.
Like cities such as Berkeley, Calif., and Takoma Park, Md., it forges its own foreign policy, forming a view of how the world should work that differs at times from the outlook in the more conservative state around it. In Colorado, a city's right to make its own laws and impose its own taxes is called "home rule," a status Boulder has.
Clashing views on gun control
The side-by-side mix of liberal enclaves and frontier communities that fervently oppose any move to limit gun and ammunition ownership has become a common feature of the American West. But it has been this city's go-it-alone work on gun-control measures that have drawn the most opposition in a state where gun rights are often described as the "third rail" of Colorado politics - a reference to the electrified third rail in a subway system.
Boulder council members acknowledge that when they passed the assault weapons ban, they knew they were violating state law that "preempts" cities' regulating gun ownership. The council acted after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., in February 2018, when a gunman used an assault rifle to kill 17 people, most of them students.
"The suit speaks for itself," Robert Chambers, a plaintiff in the lawsuit opposing the city's assault weapons ban, said when reached this week by phone. "I have nothing else to say about it."
The state passed its preemption law prohibiting a city's right to regulate gun ownership in 2003, four years after a pair of gunmen killed a dozen students and a teacher at Columbine High School, about 40 miles southeast of here. The law exempted the state capital, Denver, which passed its own assault weapons ban more than a decade earlier, and that remains in place today.
In theory, the legislature passed the law to end the inconsistency over where in the state it was possible to own an assault-style weapon and where it was not, a patchwork of rules that left law enforcement agencies, as well as gun owners, confused.
But the legislature did not worry as much about consistency on other issues, including marijuana legalization in the years before Colorado voters decided in 2012 to make recreational sales and use legal.