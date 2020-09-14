Abe’s likely successor stresses US-Japan alliance as key

NEXT IN CHARGE: Japan's Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election candidate, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, speaks during a debate ahead of the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election on Sept. 12, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. The ruling party in Japan is set to vote on its new leader on September 14, and then use its majority in parliament to elect that person as the next prime minister on Sept. 16, 2020. Charly Triballeau/Pool/Getty Images/Tribune News service