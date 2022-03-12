Actor Jussie Smollett was sentenced Thursday to 150 days in county jail for staging and falsely reporting to police that he was the victim of a hate crime in Chicago. The former "Empire" star, 39, was found guilty on five of six charges of disorderly conduct in December, nearly three years after the incident.
Cook County Judge James Linn also sentenced Smollett to 30 months of felony probation and ordered him to pay $120,106 in restitution to the city of Chicago, as well as a fine of $25,000. While on probation, Linn said, Smollett will be allowed to travel outside of Illinois due to the nature of his job.
Smollett, who declined to speak before receiving his sentence, loudly repeated after the fact that he was "not suicidal" and warned that if anything happens to him in jail, it was not self-inflicted. He repeated he was "not suicidal" while walking out of the courtroom with his fist raised and maintained his innocence in the case.
Linn stated that he believed Smollett staged the attack "to make himself more famous." He accused Smollett of "throwing a national pity party" for himself and said the actor betrayed his more charitable instincts by acting upon the side of him that is "profoundly arrogant and selfish and narcissistic."
"The damage you've done to yourself is way beyond anything else that could happen to you from me or any other judge that could be sentencing you in this criminal case," Linn said.