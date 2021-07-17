Headlines just keep coming about out-of-control airline passengers. There was the woman on United Airlines who spat on fellow passengers after being asked to put on a mask. Sharing her inglorious turn in the spotlight, was the woman who was duct-taped to her seat by American Airlines flight attendants after she tried to open a door midflight. And, then, of course, there are less shocking but still disruptive events such as groups of passengers who refuse to wear masks, leading to long delays and cancellations.
As of Tuesday, airlines had reported 3,420 incidents of "unruly passengers" this year to the Federal Aviation Administration, which has opened investigations into 555. By comparison, the FAA began preliminary inquiries into 146 such incidents in all of 2019. Although the FAA only began tallying the number of overall unruly incidents in mid-2020, as confrontations on airlines became more common, an agency spokesman told me this week that, "Those numbers just … went off the charts."
So why are air-rage incidents taking off? Is it frustration with different ways people address - or ignore - covid-19 risk? Is the anger in American life and politics simply making its way into flight cabins? Does the absence of business travelers mean more seats are being filled by vacationers unused to mask mandates or other regulations?
Yes, yes and yes. As Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, told me, it's all of the above and then some. "Flight attendants often will see the tip of the spear of whatever is happening politically or socially in our country."
Air-rage incidents, which occurred regularly before the pandemic, are part and parcel of the fury in our divided society. These episodes have been attributed to the ever-decreasing space and the overcrowding in economy class, which have been occurring as airlines raise fees and cut back on amenities. A 2016 study found that boarding protocols in which passengers walk through first class to enter the main cabin of a plane appear to correlate with increased belligerence from flyers.
But all this explains only so much. Passenger volume in 2020 was down significantly from 2019 levels. It's unlikely that Americans suddenly acquired greater class consciousness over the past year - and are acting out over it. And if they had, they would no doubt be much angrier about the extraordinary gains of the billionaire class over the course of the pandemic so far.
Make no mistake, political tensions are a major factor. Noncompliance with federal mask mandates on flights shot up just before and in the weeks following the Jan. 6 right-wing attack on the Capitol. So, too, did political confrontations. Passengers on an early January flight from Salt Lake City to Washington harassed Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, calling him a "traitor."
Yet there's also been an uptick in inconsiderate behavior, the sort of stuff that doesn't make headlines but does make flying miserable. In my own travel over the past several months, I've encountered at least one person per flight who doesn't bother with headsets, sharing their music and game sounds with fellow passengers whether we like it or not. Some passengers just help themselves to seats that were assigned to others. On a cross-country flight in May, I noticed a man watching what appeared to be adult material on his laptop.
The missing business travelers are almost certainly a factor. Those who fly regularly, Nelson says, model practical behavior. This helps reduce the burden on flight attendants, leaving them freer to crack down on rude behavior and de-escalate other situations before they blow up.
As kindergarten report cards might put it, passengers' impulse control, and our ability to play well with others, are more than a bit frayed at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes people on the right, the left and in between, as well as the politically disconnected. "We were taught for over a year that the polite thing to do is to completely avoid other people," Nelson says. "We all need to learn how to be with each other again."
That's a challenge in itself - and a taller order considering that many people behaved less than cordially on flights before covid.
Consider also that the supposedly friendly skies are not the only place where this toxic combination of anger, cluelessness, COVID-19 denial and creeping entitlement plays out.
Americans are experiencing a moment of collective rage as we struggle to readjust to society. So here's my suggestion, at least, for calmer skies: Take deep breaths. Leave your politics off the plane. Let's give each other the benefit of the doubt. As Nelson put it, "Let's lift up kindness."