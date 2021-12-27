Airlines’ US holiday flight cuts near 1,800 on crew shortages

DELAYED: Travelers check for flight information at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 24, 2021. Over 2,000 flights have been canceled and thousands delayed around the world as the highly infectious omicron variant of the coronavirus disrupts holiday travel. According to the tracking website Flightaware.com at 1:40 a.m. Saturday, Guam time, a total of 2,118 flights had been canceled worldwide, including 500 flights originating from or headed to U.S. airports, and over 5,700 were delayed. David McNew/AFP via Getty Images/Tribune News Service