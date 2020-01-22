Alaska volcano’s ash cloud triggers aviation warning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Alaska volcano that has been rumbling since midsummer shot ash about 5 miles into the sky on Sunday, triggering a warning to aviators and dusting one small fishing village, officials reported.
Shishaldin Volcano, one of the most active in Alaska, kicked out a plume of ash that satellite imagery detected as high as 28,000 feet above sea level, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory, the joint federal-state-university office that tracks the state’s many volcanoes.
The plume stretched about 90 miles as of midday, blowing mostly east and over the Gulf of Alaska, said the observatory.
Also pouring out of Shishaldin’s caldera on Sunday was a stream of red-hot lava, the observatory reported.
Shishaldin has been in an on-and-off eruptive phase since July, occasionally dribbling lava down its snowy flanks and puffing ash and steam.